"Mindichgate": Rada holds Temporary Investigation Commission meeting. VIDEO

Rada is holding the first meeting of the Temporary Investigative Commission on Economic Security, where, among other things, the results of Operation Midas are being discussed.

This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, according to Censor.NET.

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Invited

Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine: Prime Minister of Ukraine – Yuliia Svyrydenko; Minister of Justice of Ukraine – Herman Halushchenko; Minister of Energy of Ukraine – Svitlana Hrynchuk; Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine – Oleksii Sobolev.

Ministry of Finance of Ukraine: Minister – Serhii Marchenko; Deputy Minister – Yurii Drahanchuk.

Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office: Head of SAPO – Oleksandr Klymenko; Prosecutor in the case – Serhii Savytskyi.

National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine: Director – Semen Kryvonos; Head of the Detectives’ Division – Oleksandr Abakumov.

State Property Fund: Ivanna Smachylo – Acting Head.

Office of the Prosecutor General: Oleksii Khomenko – First Deputy Prosecutor General.

Security Service of Ukraine: Oleh Holovash – Chief of Staff to the Head of the SBU; Filip Naumiuk – Deputy Head of the SSU.

State Financial Monitoring Service of Ukraine: Filip Pronin – Head; Bohdan Korolchuk – First Deputy Head; Vitalii Khyliuk – Deputy Head.

National Bank of Ukraine: Dmytro Oliinyk – Deputy Governor. National Agency on Corruption Prevention: Viktor Pavlushchyk – Head.

State Bureau of Investigation: Bohdan Chobytok – Head of the Internal Control Directorate of the SBI; Kostiantyn Zinenko – Head of the Corruption Prevention and Detection Department of the Internal Control Directorate of the SBI.

Sense Bank: Oleksii Stupak – Chairman of the Board.

JSC Energoatom: Nataliia Vashetina – Chief Accountant, Acting Member of the Management Board; Oksana Osotova – Acting Director for Finance and Budgeting; Tetiana Zavadska – Commissioner for Anti-Corruption Activities and Head of the Department for Ensuring Activities in the Field of Corruption Prevention.

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Mindichgate

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