"Mindichgate": Rada holds Temporary Investigation Commission meeting. VIDEO
Rada is holding the first meeting of the Temporary Investigative Commission on Economic Security, where, among other things, the results of Operation Midas are being discussed.
This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, according to Censor.NET.
Invited
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine: Prime Minister of Ukraine – Yuliia Svyrydenko; Minister of Justice of Ukraine – Herman Halushchenko; Minister of Energy of Ukraine – Svitlana Hrynchuk; Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine – Oleksii Sobolev.
Ministry of Finance of Ukraine: Minister – Serhii Marchenko; Deputy Minister – Yurii Drahanchuk.
Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office: Head of SAPO – Oleksandr Klymenko; Prosecutor in the case – Serhii Savytskyi.
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine: Director – Semen Kryvonos; Head of the Detectives’ Division – Oleksandr Abakumov.
State Property Fund: Ivanna Smachylo – Acting Head.
Office of the Prosecutor General: Oleksii Khomenko – First Deputy Prosecutor General.
Security Service of Ukraine: Oleh Holovash – Chief of Staff to the Head of the SBU; Filip Naumiuk – Deputy Head of the SSU.
State Financial Monitoring Service of Ukraine: Filip Pronin – Head; Bohdan Korolchuk – First Deputy Head; Vitalii Khyliuk – Deputy Head.
National Bank of Ukraine: Dmytro Oliinyk – Deputy Governor. National Agency on Corruption Prevention: Viktor Pavlushchyk – Head.
State Bureau of Investigation: Bohdan Chobytok – Head of the Internal Control Directorate of the SBI; Kostiantyn Zinenko – Head of the Corruption Prevention and Detection Department of the Internal Control Directorate of the SBI.
Sense Bank: Oleksii Stupak – Chairman of the Board.
JSC Energoatom: Nataliia Vashetina – Chief Accountant, Acting Member of the Management Board; Oksana Osotova – Acting Director for Finance and Budgeting; Tetiana Zavadska – Commissioner for Anti-Corruption Activities and Head of the Department for Ensuring Activities in the Field of Corruption Prevention.
Mindichgate
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- Chernyshova has been served with a notice of suspicion of illicit enrichment under Operation "Midas."
- One of the suspects, Dmytro Basov, was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 40 million.
- Halushchenko's former adviser Myroniuk was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 126 million.
- The Cabinet of Ministers has submitted proposals to the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose personal sanctions against Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman following an NABU investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Earlier, Ihor Myroniuk and Energoatom’s executive director for security, Dmytro Basov, featured on the NABU tapes under the alias "Tenor", were remanded in custody for 60 days.
- Another suspect, Lesia Ustymenko, was also placed in pre-trial detention for 60 days.
- The High Anti-Corruption Court has ruled on a preventive measure for Ihor Fursenko, a suspect in an energy-sector corruption case (known on the NABU tapes as "Roshyk").
- On 13 November, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Liudmyla Zorina, with bail set at 12 million hryvnia.
- Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Mindich and Tsukerman.
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