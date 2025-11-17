Zelenskyy’s approval rating plunged 40% after "Mindichgate" and is now below 20%, Zhelezniak says. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s approval rating has dropped significantly following a major corruption scandal in the energy sector involving his inner circle.

This was reported by Yaroslav Zhelezniak, an MP from Holos, on his YouTube channel, citing data from three closed sociological studies, Censor.NET informs.

Zelenskyy’s approval rating has plunged

"The president has long not been in first place — Zaluzhnyi is there, then comes Zelenskyy, and Budanov is also on the list. In two surveys I saw, Zelenskyy’s rating is below 20%. The president’s approval rating has plunged by 40% this week. Secondly, the share of ‘other candidate’ or ‘undecided’ has grown," the MP said.

Anti-rating has grown

In addition, according to the results of the closed sociological studies, for the first time, Zelenskyy’s disapproval rating has surpassed the level of trust in him.

"This is the first time. Even after the ‘cardboard’ protests, this did not happen. And this disapproval rating is quite high," the MP said.

Also, according to Zhelezniak, in surveys, Ukrainians name Zelenskyy as the main person responsible for corruption in the energy sector, followed by the "president’s friends".

Read more: "Mindichgate": Reboot of key state-owned energy companies is beginning, - Zelenskyy. PHOTO

"Mindichgate" closed the path to a second term

Summing up, Zhelezniak said that the main consequence of "Mindichgate" is that this scandal closes the path for Zelenskyy to a second presidential term.

"Moreover, I believe that more and more facts will lead to the rating dropping heavily, to below 10%," the MP said.

Read more: Corruption crisis in Zelenskyy’s government: bags of cash and golden toilet - FT

Mindichgate

Read more: "Because of corruption of Zelenskyy’s friends, we are sitting without electricity," - new investigation by Zhelezniak. VIDEO