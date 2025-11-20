Zelenskyy decides not to dismiss Yermak. Investigators of "Mindichgate" to be targeted – Zhelezniak

President Volodymyr Zelensky has decided not to dismiss Andriy Yermak from his position as Head of the Presidential Office.

This was announced by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, Censor.NET informs.

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"I know this will sound very wild right now, but you’ll have to believe me here and help spread this.



The President has decided NOT to dismiss Yermak. He will keep him in place and launch a counterattack against everyone involved in the ‘MindichGate’, the statement reads.

Attack on investigators

According to Zhelezniak, a new offensive framed as having a "Russian trace" is expected to follow.

"First in the media — something like yesterday, when the Office’s ‘dumpster outlets’ already started pushing claims about the ‘Witkoff plan’ and that Operation Midas is about forcing it through.



And then we expect a strong counterattack against everyone who was involved in the investigation in any way. I’m convinced there will be some kind of legal trash meant to completely stop any dissemination of information and the investigation itself," he concluded.

Watch more: Yermak appears on "Mindich tapes" as "Alibaba" – Zhelezniak. VIDEO

Possible dismissal of Yermak

Mindichgate

Read more: Corruption scandal poses biggest threat to Zelenskyy’s government since February 2022 - AP