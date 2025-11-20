Zelenskyy decides not to dismiss Yermak. Investigators of "Mindichgate" to be targeted – Zhelezniak
President Volodymyr Zelensky has decided not to dismiss Andriy Yermak from his position as Head of the Presidential Office.
This was announced by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, Censor.NET informs.
"I know this will sound very wild right now, but you’ll have to believe me here and help spread this.
The President has decided NOT to dismiss Yermak. He will keep him in place and launch a counterattack against everyone involved in the ‘MindichGate’, the statement reads.
Attack on investigators
According to Zhelezniak, a new offensive framed as having a "Russian trace" is expected to follow.
"First in the media — something like yesterday, when the Office’s ‘dumpster outlets’ already started pushing claims about the ‘Witkoff plan’ and that Operation Midas is about forcing it through.
And then we expect a strong counterattack against everyone who was involved in the investigation in any way. I’m convinced there will be some kind of legal trash meant to completely stop any dissemination of information and the investigation itself," he concluded.
Possible dismissal of Yermak
- Earlier, MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak stated that Head of the President’s Office Andrii Yermak appears in NABU recordings.
According to media reports, key government figures are advising President Zelenskyy to dismiss Yermak.
Servant of the People MP Fedor Venislavskyi believes that the head of the President’s Office should resign.
Mindichgate
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- Chernyshova has been served with a notice of suspicion of illicit enrichment under Operation "Midas."
- One of the suspects, Dmytro Basov, was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 40 million.
- Halushchenko's former adviser Myroniuk was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 126 million.
- The Cabinet of Ministers has submitted proposals to the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose personal sanctions against Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman following an NABU investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Earlier, Ihor Myroniuk and Energoatom’s executive director for security, Dmytro Basov, featured on the NABU tapes under the alias "Tenor", were remanded in custody for 60 days.
- Another suspect, Lesia Ustymenko, was also placed in pre-trial detention for 60 days.
- The High Anti-Corruption Court has ruled on a preventive measure for Ihor Fursenko, a suspect in an energy-sector corruption case (known on the NABU tapes as "Roshyk").
- On 13 November, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Liudmyla Zorina, with bail set at 12 million hryvnia.
- Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Mindich and Tsukerman.
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