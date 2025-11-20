Corruption scandal poses biggest threat to Zelenskyy’s government since February 2022 - AP

Pressure is mounting on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to take decisive action to demonstrate accountability in connection with the corruption scandal, which poses the greatest threat to his government since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.

This was reported by the Associated Press, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

The publication notes that last week Zelenskyy initiated the dismissal of two high-ranking officials and imposed sanctions against his close allies after investigators found that $100 million had been embezzled from the country's energy sector through kickbacks paid by contractors.

But that did not calm the political storm. After more than three years of war, in which Ukrainians regularly face power cuts due to Russian shelling, corruption in the energy sector is unpopular with the public.

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There are growing calls for Zelenskyy to remove his long-time chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, whom many consider to be Ukraine's de facto vice president," the authors note.

Journalists write that investigators have not accused either Zelenskyy or Yermak of any wrongdoing. However, opponents of the president and his entourage fear that the scandal could weaken their parliamentary coalition.

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According to them, in order to restore public confidence, it is necessary to bring more senior officials to justice.

Zelenskyy's critics say it is also important to strengthen trust in Ukraine among Western partners, whose support is vital for military efforts and, ultimately, for negotiations to end the conflict.

Two officials from the President's Office stated that Zelenskyy had not made any decision to dismiss Yermak.

Journalists note that Yermak is trying to strengthen his support in the government.

Read more: Zelenskyy should dismiss Yermak and start working with opposition - FT

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