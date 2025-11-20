Mindich and Tsukerman held secret meetings on Trukhaniv Island in Kyiv, - media. VIDEO
Tymur Mindich, co-owner of Kvartal-95, had influence not only in the state's energy and defence sectors.
This is stated in an article by UP, according to Censor.NET.
Connections with Mindich
In his article, journalist Mykhailo Tkach reported that on 1 May 2025, the then head of ARMA, Olena Duma, arrived by car at one of the buildings. Seven months later, according to materials from NABU and SAPO, it became known that this was the back office of Mindich's chief financier, Oleksandr Tsukerman, the DMC clinic.
On 30 July 2025, when the media reported on possible wiretapping in Mindich's apartment, Duma resigned from ARMA.
Journalists recalled that Herman Halushchenko lived in the seized house of former Minister Zakharchenko, which was under the care of ARMA. Minister Svitlana Grynychuk was also seen there.
Tkach also describes another episode when Ukraine's largest petrochemical plant, Karpatnaftochim, which was linked to Russians and was seized after the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, suddenly came out from under ARMA's control. The plant's shares then passed to businessman Andriy Veselyi.
Vesely's brother, businessman Vasyl Vesely, became an advisor to the chairman of the supervisory board of Sense Bank.
UP sources claim that Vesely may be the "overseer" of the institution.
Who Mindich met with
On 31 March 2025, journalists spotted Vasyl Veselyi's car heading to Zuckerman's clinic, DMC.
Veselyi and Oleksandr Tsukerman then drove to a pharmacy.
Tkach says that Tsukerman and Mindich regularly met with Vesely at one of the facilities on Trukhaniv Island in Kyiv.
On 25 February 2025, a car with Veselyi drove into the premises. After that, a number of cars with operational number plates drove in.
According to UP, Mindich uses more than 10 different cars for transportation. One of them drove to Trukhaniv Island and returned to 9A Hrushevsky Street.
Sources claim that the complex belongs to Yuriy Gorovoy, whom the media called the "overseer" of the State Architectural and Construction Inspection.
In October 2025, the lights were onin the apartment at 9A Hrushevsky Street. Mindich then returned to Ukraine.
In the evening, a car leaves the premises of the building, and near the checkpoint to the SSU headquarters, an unknown man hands the driver a pair of number plates. Later, the car heads out of town, where the driver changes the number plates.
After that, the car with the changed number plates drove into a cottage town where the deputy head of the Presidential Administration, Oleg Tatarov, lawyer Vasyl Farinnyk, former regional official Volodymyr Prodius, and others live.
UP sources claim that with Vasyl Veselyi's help, Mindich can exercise control over the state-owned Sense Bank.
Mindichgate
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NAEK Energoatom in connection with a corruption case.
- NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at Energoatom.
- NABU and SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- The current Minister of Energy, Svitlana Grynychuk, appears in NABU recordings as part of the investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Subsequently, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau exposed an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian Senator Andriy Derkach. There, they kept "black accounts," recorded money, and organised money laundering.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- Chernyshov has been notified of suspicion of illegal enrichment as part of Operation Midas.
- One of the suspects, Dmytro Basov, was remanded in custody with bail set at 40 million hryvnia.
- Galushchenko's former adviser Myroniuk was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 126 million.
- The Cabinet of Ministers submitted proposals to the National Security and Defence Council to impose personal sanctions on Timur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman following a NABU investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Earlier, Ihor Myroniuk and the executive director of security at Energoatom, Dmytro Basov, who appeared in NABU's videos under the nickname Tenor, were remanded in custody for 60 days.
- Another suspect, Lesya Ustymenko, was also remanded in custody for 60 days.
- The High Anti-Corruption Court chose a preventive measure for Ihor Fursenko (known as Ryoshik in NABU recordings), a suspect in a case of corruption in the energy sector.
- On 13 November, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Lyudmila Zorina, with bail set at 12 million hryvnia.
- Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Mindich and Tsukerman.
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