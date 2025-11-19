Mindichgate: High Specialized Court of Ukraine upheld Fursenko’s arrest. Bail set at UAH 95 million.
The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has upheld the preventive measure imposed on Ihor Fursenko, a defendant in a corruption case in the energy sector. He will remain in custody until January 8, with the possibility of bail set at 95 million hryvnia.
This was reported by the press service of the Presidential Administration of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
Preventive measure remains in force
"Based on the results of the review, the panel of judges of the High Anti-Corruption Court dismissed the appeals of the defense and prosecution, and upheld the ruling of the investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court. The decision came into force from the moment it was announced and cannot be appealed in cassation," the statement said.
It is noted that in the event of bail being imposed on the suspect, a number of procedural obligations are imposed.
Currently, no bail has been posted, so Fursenko remains in custody.
What preceded it?
- We would like to remind you that it was previously reported that Ihor Fursenko (Roshik), a suspect in the kickback scheme at Energoatom, got a job as an administrator at the defense company Fire Point, which manufactures Flamingo rockets. This allowed him to obtain a deferment from mobilization and travel abroad.
- The SAPO prosecutor stated that Fursenko has foreign passports and has repeatedly left Ukraine—from January 2018 to August 2025, he made 26 trips, including during martial law.
- The High Anti-Corruption Court has chosen a preventive measure for Ihor Fursenko (known as Ryoshik in NABU records), a suspect in a corruption case in the energy sector: 60 days in custody with the possibility of release on bail of 95 million hryvnia.
Mindichgate
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- Chernyshova has been served with a notice of suspicion of illicit enrichment under Operation "Midas."
- One of the suspects, Dmytro Basov, was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 40 million.
- Halushchenko's former adviser Myroniuk was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 126 million.
- The Cabinet of Ministers has submitted proposals to the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose personal sanctions against Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman following an NABU investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Earlier, Ihor Myroniuk and Energoatom’s executive director for security, Dmytro Basov, featured on the NABU tapes under the alias "Tenor", were remanded in custody for 60 days.
- Another suspect, Lesia Ustymenko, was also placed in pre-trial detention for 60 days.
- The High Anti-Corruption Court has ruled on a preventive measure for Ihor Fursenko, a suspect in an energy-sector corruption case (known on the NABU tapes as "Roshyk").
- On 13 November, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Liudmyla Zorina, with bail set at 12 million hryvnia.
- Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Mindich and Tsukerman.
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