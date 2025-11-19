Mindichgate: High Specialized Court of Ukraine upheld Fursenko’s arrest. Bail set at UAH 95 million.

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has upheld the preventive measure imposed on Ihor Fursenko, a defendant in a corruption case in the energy sector. He will remain in custody until January 8, with the possibility of bail set at 95 million hryvnia.

This was reported by the press service of the Presidential Administration of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

Preventive measure remains in force

"Based on the results of the review, the panel of judges of the High Anti-Corruption Court dismissed the appeals of the defense and prosecution, and upheld the ruling of the investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court. The decision came into force from the moment it was announced and cannot be appealed in cassation," the statement said.

It is noted that in the event of bail being imposed on the suspect, a number of procedural obligations are imposed.

Currently, no bail has been posted, so Fursenko remains in custody.

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What preceded it?

We would like to remind you that it was previously reported that Ihor Fursenko (Roshik), a suspect in the kickback scheme at Energoatom, got a job as an administrator at the defense company Fire Point, which manufactures Flamingo rockets. This allowed him to obtain a deferment from mobilization and travel abroad.

The SAPO prosecutor stated that Fursenko has foreign passports and has repeatedly left Ukraine—from January 2018 to August 2025, he made 26 trips, including during martial law.

The High Anti-Corruption Court has chosen a preventive measure for Ihor Fursenko (known as Ryoshik in NABU records), a suspect in a corruption case in the energy sector: 60 days in custody with the possibility of release on bail of 95 million hryvnia.

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