"Mindichgate": UAH 51 million bail posted for Chernyshov - media

On 19 November, 51 million hryvnias in bail was paid for former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Chernyshov, who is suspected of illegal enrichment. He is expected to be released from pre-trial detention in the near future.

This was reported by Schemes (a Radio Liberty project), according to Censor.NET.

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Who paid the bail?

Sources in law enforcement agencies told Schemes journalists that the bail was paid by two individuals – 30,000 hryvnias and 21,600 hryvnias, respectively – and that he could be released from custody on the evening of 19 November.

We remind you that on 18 November, the High Anti-Corruption Court imposed a preventive measure in the form of detention with an alternative bail of 51.6 million hryvnias on former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Chernyshov, who is suspected of illegal enrichment.

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Read also: Chernyshov on detention: A shocking and absurd decision, insufficient evidence