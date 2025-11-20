Bail for Chernyshov was paid by individuals associated with Mindich - Zhelezniak
One of those who posted bail for Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Chernyshov may be a lawyer associated with Mindich's circle.
This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, according to Censor.NET.
He recalled that Andrii Protsyk, a lawyer and managing partner of the Protsyk & Partners law firm, posted 30 million hryvnias in bail for Chernyshov.
According to media reports, Protsyk may be involved in "overseeing issues in the pharmacy market."
"And here I want to return to a very famous photo (it was cropped, usually leaving Mindich and Zuckerman), but I will give the full version — the third person on the right in the photo is Ihor Chervonenko. They write that he is a co-owner of the Dobryi Den pharmacy chain.
Our sources say that he was at Mindich's birthday party in Herzliya (Israel ) at the DAN ACCADIA HERTZLIA hotel this September," the parliamentarian said.
Zhelezniak's sources claim that it is Protsyk who may represent Chervonenko's interests in the pharmaceutical market.
"There is even talk that Mindich himself may have a stake in the pharmacy business. Especially after yesterday's searches by NABU in this area as part of Operation Midas.
So I think we should stick to this logic when we are looking for who posted the new bail," he concluded.
Also remind, that on 19 November, 51 million hryvnias in bail was paid for former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Chernyshov, who is suspected of illegal enrichment. He is expected to be released from pre-trial detention in the near future.
Mindichgate
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's home, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NAEK Energoatom in connection with a corruption case.
- NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at Energoatom.
- NABU and SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- The current Minister of Energy, Svitlana Hrynychuk, appears in NABU's recordings as part of the investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Subsequently, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau exposed an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian Senator Andrii Derkach. There, they kept "black accounts," recorded money, and organised money laundering.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- Chernyshov has been notified of suspicion of illegal enrichment as part of Operation Midas.
- One of the suspects, Dmytro Basov, was remanded in custody with bail set at 40 million hryvnia.
- Halushchenko's former adviser Myroniuk was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 126 million.
- The Cabinet of Ministers submitted proposals to the National Security and Defence Council to impose personal sanctions on Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman following a NABU investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Earlier, Ihor Myroniuk and the executive director of security at Energoatom, Dmytro Basov, who appeared in NABU's videos under the nickname Tenor, were remanded in custody for 60 days.
- Another suspect, Lesya Ustymenko, was also remanded in custody for 60 days.
- The High Anti-Corruption Court chose a preventive measure for Ihor Fursenko (known as Ryoshik in NABU recordings), a suspect in a case of corruption in the energy sector.
- On 13 November, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Lyudmila Zorina, with bail set at 12 million hryvnia.
- Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Mindich and Zuckerman.
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