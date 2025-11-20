Bail for Chernyshov was paid by individuals associated with Mindich - Zhelezniak

One of those who posted bail for Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Chernyshov may be a lawyer associated with Mindich's circle.

This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, according to Censor.NET.

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He recalled that Andrii Protsyk, a lawyer and managing partner of the Protsyk & Partners law firm, posted 30 million hryvnias in bail for Chernyshov.

According to media reports, Protsyk may be involved in "overseeing issues in the pharmacy market."

"And here I want to return to a very famous photo (it was cropped, usually leaving Mindich and Zuckerman), but I will give the full version — the third person on the right in the photo is Ihor Chervonenko. They write that he is a co-owner of the Dobryi Den pharmacy chain.

Our sources say that he was at Mindich's birthday party in Herzliya (Israel ) at the DAN ACCADIA HERTZLIA hotel this September," the parliamentarian said.

Zhelezniak's sources claim that it is Protsyk who may represent Chervonenko's interests in the pharmaceutical market.

"There is even talk that Mindich himself may have a stake in the pharmacy business. Especially after yesterday's searches by NABU in this area as part of Operation Midas.

So I think we should stick to this logic when we are looking for who posted the new bail," he concluded.

Also remind, that on 19 November, 51 million hryvnias in bail was paid for former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Chernyshov, who is suspected of illegal enrichment. He is expected to be released from pre-trial detention in the near future.

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Mindichgate

Read more: Zelenskyy should dismiss Yermak and start working with opposition - FT