President Volodymyr Zelenskyy should dismiss the head of the Presidential Administration, Andrii Yermak, and form a government of new reformers.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in an article by the FT.

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The Mindich case

Journalists note that Zelenskyy's actions were not enough to stop the political and public resistance that arose after the publication of the NABU investigations. Ukrainians feel that there is an attempt to "cover up" the case.

"Zelenskyy has concentrated power at the top of the state under the leadership of the omnipresent head of the Office, Andriy Yermak. Within this old system, loyalty is rewarded more than competence, and tolerance for self-enrichment and the threat of fabricated investigations by the special services are used as instruments of control," the article says.

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What should Zelenskyy do?

The FT believes that the president should allow law enforcement agencies (probably referring to NABU and SAPO - Ed.) to see the case through to the end and make personnel changes.

"He (Zelenskyy. - Ed.) should change his management style. A government of national unity would be too ineffective, but Zelenskyy should open his office to talented reformers, work with the constructive opposition and stop treating rivals and independent media as traitors. To do this, he needs to clean up the presidential office and remove advisers linked to abuses," the publication's editorial board writes.

They note that Yermak's dismissal seems inevitable.

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Yermak's possible dismissal

Mindichgate