Hrynchuk claims he is in Ukraine. Halushchenko could have deactivated his messengers - BBC News
Former Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynychuk denied reports that she was abroad. Former Minister of Justice Herman Halushchenko did not receive messages from journalists due to the possible deactivation of his messengers.
This was reported by BBC News Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
Hrynchuk assures that in Ukraine
"(Y. – ed.) In Ukraine, at the ministry, I am involved in the transfer of documents," Hrynchuk replied to journalists.
At the same time, Hrynchuk did not comment on why she did not attend the Rada session; whether she was invited to parliament for the session where her resignation was considered; whether she considers her resignation fair; how she assesses her work as head of the ministry; or how she would comment on her name appearing in the Midas case.
It is noted that Hrynchuk last appeared in public on November 14, during a meeting of the parliamentary committee on energy and housing and communal services regarding her possible resignation.
Halushchenko did not respond to BBC News.
Journalists also addressed questions to the former head of the Ministry of Justice, Herman Halushchenko. However, unlike Hrynchuk, he not only failed to respond to them, but apparently did not even receive them.
WhatsApp and Signal display these messages as undelivered to the recipient, which may indicate that Halushchenko either turned off his phone or deactivated these messengers on his mobile device.
Halushchenko last appeared in public on November 12, when he published his statement on his removal from the post of Minister of Justice for the duration of the Mindichgate investigation.
Mindichgate
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NAEK Energoatom in connection with a corruption case.
- NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at Energoatom.
- NABU and SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- The current Minister of Energy, Svitlana Hrynychuk, appears in NABU's recordings as part of the investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Subsequently, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau exposed an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian Senator Andriy Derkach. There, they kept "black accounts," recorded money, and organised money laundering.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- Chernyshov has been notified of suspicion of illegal enrichment as part of Operation Midas.
- One of the suspects, Dmytro Basov, was remanded in custody with bail set at 40 million hryvnia.
- Galushchenko's former adviser Myroniuk was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 126 million.
- The Cabinet of Ministers submitted proposals to the National Security and Defence Council to impose personal sanctions on Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman following a NABU investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Earlier, Ihor Myronyuk and the executive director of security at Energoatom, Dmytro Basov, who appeared in NABU's videos under the nickname Tenor, were remanded in custody for 60 days.
- Another suspect, Lesya Ustymenko, was also remanded in custody for 60 days.
- The High Anti-Corruption Court chose a preventive measure for Ihor Fursenko (known as Ryoshik in NABU recordings), a suspect in a case of corruption in the energy sector.
- On 13 November, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Lyudmila Zorina, with bail set at 12 million hryvnia.
- Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Mindich and Zuckerman.
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