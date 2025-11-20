Hrynchuk claims he is in Ukraine. Halushchenko could have deactivated his messengers - BBC News

Former Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynychuk denied reports that she was abroad. Former Minister of Justice Herman Halushchenko did not receive messages from journalists due to the possible deactivation of his messengers.

This was reported by BBC News Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Hrynchuk assures that in Ukraine

"(Y. – ed.) In Ukraine, at the ministry, I am involved in the transfer of documents," Hrynchuk replied to journalists.

At the same time, Hrynchuk did not comment on why she did not attend the Rada session; whether she was invited to parliament for the session where her resignation was considered; whether she considers her resignation fair; how she assesses her work as head of the ministry; or how she would comment on her name appearing in the Midas case.

It is noted that Hrynchuk last appeared in public on November 14, during a meeting of the parliamentary committee on energy and housing and communal services regarding her possible resignation.

Read more: "Mindichgate": UAH 51 million bail posted for Chernyshov - media

Halushchenko did not respond to BBC News.

Journalists also addressed questions to the former head of the Ministry of Justice, Herman Halushchenko. However, unlike Hrynchuk, he not only failed to respond to them, but apparently did not even receive them.

WhatsApp and Signal display these messages as undelivered to the recipient, which may indicate that Halushchenko either turned off his phone or deactivated these messengers on his mobile device.

Halushchenko last appeared in public on November 12, when he published his statement on his removal from the post of Minister of Justice for the duration of the Mindichgate investigation.

Read more: "Mindichgate": UAH 51 million bail posted for Chernyshov - media

Mindichgate