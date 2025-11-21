"Peace plan" offers Ukraine security guarantees based on model of NATO’s Article 5 - Axios

Trump's peace plan, which was presented to Ukraine, contains a security guarantee modelled on the principles of Article 5 of NATO.

This was reported by Axios, according to Censor.NET.

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" Trump's plan requires painful concessions from Ukraine, but at the same time contains an unprecedented promise. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's main goal in the peace talks is to obtain a reliable security guarantee from the US and Europe — and this is the first time Trump is willing to put such a proposal on the table," the article says.

The draft provides that the US president, after consultations with Ukraine, NATO and Europe, will determine the necessary response measures.

Read more: Zelenskyy agrees with US on "aggressive signing timetable" for peace plan – Axios

NATO members, including the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland and Finland, confirm their readiness to act together with the United States.

The security guarantees are proposed to be introduced for a period of 10 years with the possibility of extension by mutual agreement. Compliance will be monitored by a joint monitoring commission led by European partners and the US.

"The document contains lines for signatures from Ukraine, the US, the EU, NATO and Russia. A senior White House official said Russia had been informed of the draft, but it was unclear whether President Vladimir Putin's signature would ultimately be required," Axios writes.

Read more: Trump wants peace and economic cooperation between Ukraine and Russia, Vance says

What else does the "peace plan" entail?

The proposal involves significant concessions by Ukraine: the creation of a demilitarised zone; the transfer of the entire Donbas region to Russia; the freezing of the current lines of control in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions; the absence of NATO troops on Ukrainian territory; and limiting the size of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to 600,000 troops.

Read: US insists on urgent conclusion of peace agreement on Ukraine, - media

What is known about Trump's peace plan?

According to NBC News, Trump has reportedly approved a 28-point plan to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. This plan was developed with the participation of his special envoy Keith Kellogg, Vice President J. D. Vance, Marco Rubio and others.

According to some reports, the plan provides security guarantees for Ukraine that could ensure lasting peace. However, the conditions allegedly include:

surrender the entire Donbas, including the territories currently controlled by Kyiv;

reducing the size of Ukraine's armed forces;

a reduction in US military aid;

recognising Russian as an official language and supporting the Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine.

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that under Trump, Ukraine could receive significant military aid and support for joining the EU and NATO. Pompeo also spoke of "real sanctions" against Russia if it does not agree to the terms of the plan.

On the evening of 20 November, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the American side had submitted its proposals to end the war.

Read more: Zelenskyy received draft peace plan from US