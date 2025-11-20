Zelenskyy agrees with US on "aggressive signing timetable" for peace plan – Axios

According to Axios, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy agreed during a meeting with a U.S. delegation in Kyiv to swiftly discuss and conclude a "peace deal" drafted at Washington’s initiative.

Censor.NET reports this, citing European Pravda.

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An Axios source said Zelenskyy met on Thursday with U.S. Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll, who handed him a draft "peace plan" prepared by the Trump administration.

A U.S. official added that Zelenskyy and Driscoll had "agreed on an aggressive signing timetable."

Axios also noted that Driscoll’s assignment to discuss the "peace plan" in Ukraine came as a surprise, as the delegation he led had been expected to focus primarily on military cooperation between Kyiv and Washington.

Another U.S. official told Axios that the White House asked Driscoll to help "kick-start negotiations" with Zelenskyy on behalf of U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Read more: Zelenskyy does not want to dismiss Yermak. This could mark the beginning of end – Servant of People Bezuhla

What is known about Trump’s peace plan?

According to NBC News, Trump has allegedly approved a 28-point plan to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. The plan was developed with the participation of his special envoy Keith Kellogg, Vice President J. D. Vance, Marco Rubio, and others.

Some reports say the plan includes security guarantees for Ukraine that could ensure a lasting peace. However, the alleged conditions include:

handing over the entire Donbas, including territories currently controlled by Kyiv;

reducing the size of Ukraine’s armed forces;

cutting US military assistance;

recognizing Russian as a state language and supporting the Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine.

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that under Trump, Ukraine could receive substantial military assistance and support for joining the EU and NATO. Pompeo also spoke of "real sanctions" against Russia if it does not agree to the plan’s terms.

Read more: Zelenskyy received draft peace plan from US

Background

Earlier, Politico reported that the United States may present Ukraine with a framework agreement to end the war with Russia in the near future.

Media outlets also wrote that Trump sent Pentagon representatives to Kyiv to restart peace talks.

Reuters also reported that Ukraine had received a number of signals from the United States regarding proposals for a deal to end the war, but Kyiv did not take part in the discussions.

The US peace plan envisages Ukraine making territorial concessions and reducing the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that peace in Ukraine would require difficult but necessary concessions.

Read more: Poland expects US consultations with Europe on peace plan for Ukraine - Sikorski