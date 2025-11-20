Trump wants peace and economic cooperation between Ukraine and Russia, Vance says

U.S. President Donald Trump wants the war between Ukraine and Russia to end and for the two countries to restore trade and tourism.

As reported by Censor.NET, U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance said this, noting that Trump wants to see "a world where people trade, not kill each other.

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Trump wants a return to peaceful relations

The American vice president said Trump is "a tough man, but not inclined to violence."

"He thinks: why don’t you stop killing each other and start trading with each other? Why, instead of Russia and Ukraine killing one another, shouldn’t they begin trading, travelling between the two countries and engaging in some sort of cultural exchange?"

Vance added that "if there is more peace in the world," it will be better for all Americans. That is why Trump will continue pushing for an end to wars.

Read more: NATO must be more decisive in deterring Russia, - Budris

Zelenskyy receives Trump’s peace plan

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has officially received from the United States a draft plan that, according to the American side, could reinvigorate diplomatic efforts.

He outlined the key principles important for Ukraine, and following today’s meeting with U.S. representatives, the parties agreed to work on the plan’s points to ensure a just end to the war.

"Since the beginning of this year, Ukraine has supported President Trump’s proposals to end the bloodshed. We are ready now to work constructively with the American side and our partners in Europe and worldwide to achieve peace," the Presidential Office said.

Zelenskyy expects to discuss with U.S. President Donald Trump in the coming days the "available diplomatic options and the core elements needed for peace."

Read more: Zelenskyy received draft peace plan from US

What is known about Trump’s peace plan?

According to NBC News, Trump has allegedly approved a 28-point plan to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. The plan was developed with the participation of his special envoy Keith Kellogg, Vice President J. D. Vance, Marco Rubio, and others.

Some reports say the plan includes security guarantees for Ukraine that could ensure a lasting peace. However, the alleged conditions include:

handing over the entire Donbas, including territories currently controlled by Kyiv;

reducing the size of Ukraine’s armed forces;

cutting US military assistance;

recognizing Russian as a state language and supporting the Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine.

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that under Trump, Ukraine could receive substantial military assistance and support for joining the EU and NATO. Pompeo also spoke of "real sanctions" against Russia if it does not agree to the plan’s terms.

Read more: Witkoff accidentally wrote that media received "peace plan" from "K", probably referring to Dmitriev

Background

Earlier, Politico reported that the United States may present Ukraine with a framework agreement to end the war with Russia in the near future.

Media outlets also wrote that Trump sent Pentagon representatives to Kyiv to restart peace talks.

Reuters also reported that Ukraine had received a number of signals from the United States regarding proposals for a deal to end the war, but Kyiv did not take part in the discussions.

The US peace plan envisages Ukraine making territorial concessions and reducing the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that peace in Ukraine would require difficult but necessary concessions.

Read more: US peace plan: Russia will control part of Donbas in exchange for rent payments - Telegraph