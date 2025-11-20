Trump's special representative Steve Witkoff may have inadvertently revealed the source of the US and Russia's "plan" to end the war in Ukraine.

This was reported by journalist Michael Weiss, according to Censor.NET.

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Under an article by Brack Ravid, Witkoff stated that the source of information for the Axios article on the "peace plan" could have been a person named "K."

"He probably learned this from K," the comment reads.

He later deleted this message.

"It is almost certainly Kirill Dmitriev, who is quoted in the article. But it seems that the Russian side is leaking this information for a reason. It seems that Dom Philby does not know how Twitter works, but nevertheless is confident in his ability to end the war," Weiss noted.

Dom Philby is a play on words. It refers to Kim Philby, a British intelligence officer and double agent for the USSR.

Read more: Poland expects US consultations with Europe on peace plan for Ukraine - Sikorski

What preceded it?

Read also on Censor.NET: US peace plan: Russia will control part of Donbas in exchange for rent, - The Telegraph

What is known about Trump's peace plan?

According to NBC News, Trump has reportedly approved a 28-point plan to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. The plan was developed with the participation of his special envoy Keith Kellogg, Vice President J.D. Vance, Marco Rubio and others.

According to some reports, the plan provides security guarantees for Ukraine that could ensure lasting peace. However, the conditions allegedly include:

surrendering the entire Donbas, including the territories currently controlled by Kyiv;

reducing the size of Ukraine's armed forces;

a reduction in US military aid;

recognising Russian as an official language and supporting the Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine.

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has stated that under Trump, Ukraine could receive significant military aid and support for joining the EU and NATO. Pompeo also spoke of "real sanctions" against Russia if it does not agree to the terms of the plan.

As of now, there is no complete, officially confirmed public version of this 28-point plan — many details remain speculative or come from sources close to Trump's inner circle.

Read more: US peace plan: Russia will control part of Donbas in exchange for rent - Telegraph