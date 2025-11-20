Witkoff accidentally wrote that media received "peace plan" from "K", probably referring to Dmitriev
Trump's special representative Steve Witkoff may have inadvertently revealed the source of the US and Russia's "plan" to end the war in Ukraine.
This was reported by journalist Michael Weiss, according to Censor.NET.
Under an article by Brack Ravid, Witkoff stated that the source of information for the Axios article on the "peace plan" could have been a person named "K."
"He probably learned this from K," the comment reads.
He later deleted this message.
"It is almost certainly Kirill Dmitriev, who is quoted in the article. But it seems that the Russian side is leaking this information for a reason. It seems that Dom Philby does not know how Twitter works, but nevertheless is confident in his ability to end the war," Weiss noted.
Dom Philby is a play on words. It refers to Kim Philby, a British intelligence officer and double agent for the USSR.
What preceded it?
- Earlier, Politico reported that the US may present Ukraine with a framework agreement to end the war with Russia in the near future.
- The media also wrote that Trump had sent Pentagon representatives to Kyiv to resume peace talks.
- Reuters also wrote that Ukraine had received a number of signals from the United States regarding proposals for an agreement to end the war. Kyiv did not participate in the discussions.
- The US peace plan calls for Ukraine to make territorial concessions and reduce the size of its armed forces.
- US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that peace in Ukraine would require difficult but necessary concessions.
What is known about Trump's peace plan?
According to NBC News, Trump has reportedly approved a 28-point plan to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. The plan was developed with the participation of his special envoy Keith Kellogg, Vice President J.D. Vance, Marco Rubio and others.
According to some reports, the plan provides security guarantees for Ukraine that could ensure lasting peace. However, the conditions allegedly include:
- surrendering the entire Donbas, including the territories currently controlled by Kyiv;
- reducing the size of Ukraine's armed forces;
- a reduction in US military aid;
- recognising Russian as an official language and supporting the Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine.
Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has stated that under Trump, Ukraine could receive significant military aid and support for joining the EU and NATO. Pompeo also spoke of "real sanctions" against Russia if it does not agree to the terms of the plan.
As of now, there is no complete, officially confirmed public version of this 28-point plan — many details remain speculative or come from sources close to Trump's inner circle.
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