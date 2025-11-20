NATO must be more decisive in deterring Russia, - Budris

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys said that naivety regarding Russia is dangerous and that allies need to strengthen their policy of deterrence. He added that assessments of effective approaches have not yet been updated.

According to Censor.NET, citing Delfi, he made this statement in an interview with DW.

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"I'm not sure we've changed our assessment of what works and what doesn't. But when it comes to approaches to countries like Russia, I still see naivety—the belief that cooperation can change behavior. We are still ignoring their goals and intentions. On the Russian side, they were clearly stated at the end of 2021: they want to destroy and dismantle NATO, withdraw its infrastructure to the 1997 borders, and remove the Americans from Europe along with their nuclear capabilities. And they are working to achieve these goals. This is not just about Ukraine," said Budris.

When asked whether the US would abandon Europe if Russian President Vladimir Putin decided to attack NATO, Budris replied that Europe must take action and seriously assess the situation.

"We must increase our defense spending, build up our capabilities, and be a reliable ally for the US. That is what they expect from us. It's not that they will abandon us. It's that it is in the US's interest to have a strong partner," he said.

Read more: European Commission proposes "military Schengen area" for faster troop movements

Lithuania prepares to host German brigade

Budris stated that Germany has made significant progress in deploying its brigade on Lithuanian territory and is generally serious about strengthening its defense capabilities. According to him, Berlin continues to increase defense funding and is actively working to fulfill its security commitments.

The Foreign Minister emphasized that Lithuania itself is fully fulfilling its obligations to its allies. In 2026, the country plans to increase its defense spending to almost 5.4% of GDP, which will be the highest figure among all NATO countries and the free world.

"We are doing this in order to have a fully combat-ready and maneuverable land division," the minister stressed.

Enhanced cooperation with Germany and a significant increase in its own defense investments should ensure Lithuania's full readiness for potential threats and strengthen NATO's eastern flank amid growing dangers in the region.

Sanctions should be imposed on Belarus for its hybrid attacks and smuggling

When asked about the Kremlin's growing arrogance, Budris said that Russia is trying to test the Alliance's deterrence and defense capabilities even in peacetime.

The minister also drew attention to the actions of Belarus, which, according to him, is conducting hybrid attacks against Lithuania and the EU. Previously, Minsk used illegal migration as a weapon, but Lithuania successfully coped with this challenge.

Read more: Zelenskyy: We need to increase pressure on Russia to stop it now in Ukraine and prevent it from preparing "big war" by 2029-2030

According to Budrys, Belarus is currently engaging in international criminal activities, including cigarette smuggling, to finance the regime and weaken the defense capabilities of Lithuania and the EU. The minister emphasized:

"All these actions have one goal—to cast doubt on our defense capabilities, to show that they do not work, and to send a signal to the citizens of our countries that perhaps it is not worth interfering in events in Ukraine."

He noted that there are two large tobacco factories operating in Belarus, part of whose capacity is specifically designated for the production of contraband products.

The Medininkai and Šalčininkai border crossing points on the border with Belarus, which were closed at the end of October, fully resumed operations at midnight from Wednesday to Thursday.

The decision to open two checkpoints was made ahead of schedule by the Cabinet of Ministers at a meeting on Wednesday, following a recommendation by the National Security Commission (NSC) to consider the issue on Tuesday.

Due to constant hybrid attacks, Lithuania is calling for pan-European sanctions against Belarus to reduce the regime's financial capabilities and protect the defense capabilities of EU countries.

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