The European Commission has proposed a military mobility package designed to ensure the rapid and unhindered movement of troops across the European Union.

This is mentioned on the European Commission's website, according to Censor.NET.

More news on Telegram channel Censor.NET

According to the proposal, member states will have to grant permission for the transit of soldiers and equipment through their territory within three days instead of the current 45. The European Commission noted that this would bring the EU closer to creating a so-called "military Schengen zone."

The document establishes clear rules and procedures for cross-border military movements for the first time, including simplified customs formalities. It also proposes the creation of a European Enhanced Military Mobility Response System (EMERS) to speed up procedures and give troops priority access to the necessary infrastructure.

It is envisaged that key military corridors will be modernized to dual-use standards and that the protection of strategic infrastructure will be strengthened, in particular cybersecurity, energy resilience, and readiness to act in both peacetime and times of crisis. The proposal still has to be considered by the EU Council and the European Parliament.

Read more: "Mindichgate": EU expects transparency and reforms from Ukraine - Politico

What preceded it?