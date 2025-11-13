Zelenskyy: We need to increase pressure on Russia to stop it now in Ukraine and prevent it from preparing "big war" by 2029-2030

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Russia is ramping up military production and preparing for a large-scale war in Europe in 2029-2030.

He wrote about this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Telegram channel Censor.NET

Russia is preparing for war in the EU

"More pressure needs to be put on Russia. Given the situation on the battlefield, we don't see Russia wanting to stop. The problem is that when we look at Russia's military industry, we see that they are increasing their production. And, according to our estimates, they want to continue this war," Zelenskyy wrote.

According to the president, Russia plans to be capable of starting a "major war" in 2029-2030. Therefore, Ukraine and its partners must now exert pressure that will force the Kremlin to pause.

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"We believe that if we put strong pressure on them, the Russians will need a break. But we must recognize that they want a major war and are preparing to be capable of starting such a major war in 2029 or 2030, during this period. On the European continent. We see this as a really big challenge," Zelenskyy said.

Finance and weapons

He also stressed that Russia's financial capabilities must be limited and that it must be prevented from obtaining weapons. "I believe that we must think about how to stop them now in Ukraine. But we must also do everything we can to reduce their capabilities. We must not give them the money they can still get from energy resources. And we must not give them weapons," the head of state added.

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