Zelenskyy held meeting with Servant of People faction: Yermak remains in office - media

On the evening of 20 November, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the Servant of the People faction.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to European Truth, during the conversation, he made it clear that the head of the President's Office, Andrii Yermak, would remain in his position.

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Yermak was not dismissed

European Truth notes that general topics were discussed at the beginning of the meeting. Then, Servant of the People MP Mariana Bezuhla asked whether Zelenskyy planned to replace the head of the Presidential Office and other high-ranking officials.

The president replied that personnel issues are within his competence and that Yermak will not be dismissed.

See also: "We need to create a government of national dignity," says Servant of the People member Marikovsky

Discussion of new candidates

During the meeting, they also discussed replacing ministers after the "Mindichgate" scandal. Zelenskyy advised MPs to submit their candidates to Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko for consideration.

Two "Servants of the People" did not attend the meeting.

Ihor Kryvosheyev refused to participate in the meeting without his mobile phone, and Vasyl Mokan publicly refused to attend the meeting of MPs with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

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Mindichgate

Read more: MP Kryvosheiev from Servant of People refused to join Zelenskyy meeting after being told to hand over his phone