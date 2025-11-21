Zelenskyy held meeting with Servant of People faction: Yermak remains in office - media
On the evening of 20 November, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the Servant of the People faction.
According to Censor.NET, with reference to European Truth, during the conversation, he made it clear that the head of the President's Office, Andrii Yermak, would remain in his position.
Yermak was not dismissed
European Truth notes that general topics were discussed at the beginning of the meeting. Then, Servant of the People MP Mariana Bezuhla asked whether Zelenskyy planned to replace the head of the Presidential Office and other high-ranking officials.
The president replied that personnel issues are within his competence and that Yermak will not be dismissed.
Discussion of new candidates
During the meeting, they also discussed replacing ministers after the "Mindichgate" scandal. Zelenskyy advised MPs to submit their candidates to Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko for consideration.
Two "Servants of the People" did not attend the meeting.
Ihor Kryvosheyev refused to participate in the meeting without his mobile phone, and Vasyl Mokan publicly refused to attend the meeting of MPs with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Mindichgate
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NAEK Energoatom in connection with a corruption case.
- NABU is also conducting searches at the homes of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and Energoatom.
- NABU and SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- The current Minister of Energy, Svitlana Hrynychuk, appears in NABU recordings as part of the investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Subsequently, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau exposed an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian Senator Andrii Derkach. There, they kept "black accounts," recorded money, and organised money laundering.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- Chernyshov has been notified of suspicion of illegal enrichment as part of Operation Midas.
- One of the suspects, Dmytro Basov, was remanded in custody with bail set at 40 million hryvnia.
- Halushchenko's former adviser Myroniuk was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 126 million.
- The Cabinet of Ministers submitted proposals to the National Security and Defence Council to impose personal sanctions on Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman following a NABU investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Earlier, Ihor Myroniuk and the executive director of security at Energoatom, Dmytro Basov, who appeared in NABU's videos under the nickname Tenor, were remanded in custody for 60 days.
- Another suspect, Lesia Ustymenko, was also remanded in custody for 60 days.
- The High Anti-Corruption Court chose a preventive measure for Ihor Fursenko (known as Ryoshik in NABU recordings), a suspect in a case of corruption in the energy sector.
- On 13 November, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Lyudmila Zorina, with bail set at 12 million hryvnia.
- Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Mindich and Zuckerman.
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