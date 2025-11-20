MP Kryvosheiev from Servant of People refused to join Zelenskyy meeting after being told to hand over his phone

MP Ihor Kryvosheiev from the Servant of the People party refused to attend a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after being asked to surrender his mobile phone.

Censor.NET reports this.

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"I came to the meeting with the President. They asked me to hand over my mobile phone. I said I wouldn’t. They didn’t let me in," Kryvosheiev wrote.

The MP argued that "Mindich has never surrendered his mobile phone anywhere but he also never swore an oath to the people of Ukraine."

"We’re waiting for the stage of ‘accepting’ the inevitability of political responsibility, but every day comes at a huge cost for us," the Servant of the People MP added.

When asked why he needed a phone at a meeting with the President, Kryvosheiev replied: "Fair point. One must bow low for the invitation and politely nod in sync with the speaker."

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