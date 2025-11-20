Servant of People MP Mokan refuses to attend faction meeting with Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Vasyl Mokan, a member of parliament from the Servant of the People faction, publicly refused to attend a meeting between MPs and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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"I personally do not plan to go, and I don’t know how many people from the faction will attend the meeting. There have been different moods. The question is how much result this dialogue will actually bring. I support dialogue and normal interaction between all branches of government. The war with Russia continues, and the president is also the supreme commander-in-chief. We should proceed from these priorities.

But when it comes to the corruption scandal involving the closest circle around the authorities and the President’s Office, there must be personnel decisions. I had hoped they would be announced ahead of this meeting. Because in the Verkhovna Rada, even among Servant of the People MPs, there is strong demand for those responsible to be held to account, and for those who appeared on the so-called tapes to be removed from their posts," Mokan said.

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