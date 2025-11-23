NABU prepared suspicion against Umerov, - Honcharenko

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) has prepared charges against the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Rustem Umerov.

This is affirmed by Oleksii Honcharenko, a member of parliament from the European Solidarity party, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

What is Umerov suspected of?

According to Honcharenko, he is accused of embezzling state funds.

"In addition, part of the 'common fund' that was transferred to the Persian Gulf countries is registered to Umerov," he added.

"I will not mention Umerov's "nickname" on the tapes. You can guess for yourselves. But I will say this: a year ago, I kept saying that Umerov should be fired. Everyone responded that there was no one more decent than him, that he was a great professional and an incredible specialist. I understand that he is a specialist in embezzling the budget?" Honcharenko added in another post.

See more: Decision has been prepared on full audit of state defense companies and their contracts - Zelenskyy at meeting with Svyrydenko

As reported, Mindich pressured Umerov to purchase substandard bulletproof vests from a shady company.

Mindichgate