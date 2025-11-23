NABU prepared suspicion against Umerov, - Honcharenko
The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) has prepared charges against the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Rustem Umerov.
This is affirmed by Oleksii Honcharenko, a member of parliament from the European Solidarity party, according to Censor.NET.
What is Umerov suspected of?
According to Honcharenko, he is accused of embezzling state funds.
"In addition, part of the 'common fund' that was transferred to the Persian Gulf countries is registered to Umerov," he added.
"I will not mention Umerov's "nickname" on the tapes. You can guess for yourselves. But I will say this: a year ago, I kept saying that Umerov should be fired. Everyone responded that there was no one more decent than him, that he was a great professional and an incredible specialist. I understand that he is a specialist in embezzling the budget?" Honcharenko added in another post.
As reported, Mindich pressured Umerov to purchase substandard bulletproof vests from a shady company.
Mindichgate
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's home, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NAEK Energoatom in connection with a corruption case.
- NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at Energoatom.
- NABU and SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- The current Minister of Energy, Svitlana Hrynychuk, appears in NABU's recordings as part of the investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Subsequently, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau exposed an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian Senator Andrii Derkach. There, they kept "black accounts," recorded money, and organised money laundering.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- Chernyshov has been notified of suspicion of illegal enrichment as part of Operation Midas.
- One of the suspects, Dmytro Basov, was remanded in custody with bail set at 40 million hryvnia.
- Halushchenko's former adviser Myroniuk was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 126 million.
- The Cabinet of Ministers submitted proposals to the National Security and Defence Council to impose personal sanctions on Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman following a NABU investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Earlier, Ihor Myroniuk and the executive director of security at Energoatom, Dmytro Basov, who appeared in NABU's videos under the nickname Tenor, were remanded in custody for 60 days.
- Another suspect, Lesya Ustymenko, was also remanded in custody for 60 days.
- The High Anti-Corruption Court chose a preventive measure for Ihor Fursenko (known as Ryoshik in NABU recordings), a suspect in a case of corruption in the energy sector.
- On 13 November, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Liudmila Zorina, with bail set at 12 million hryvnia.
- Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Mindich and Tsukerman.
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