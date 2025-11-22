Decision has been prepared on full audit of state defense companies and their contracts - Zelenskyy at meeting with Svyrydenko
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on key aspects of our financial stability, support for Ukrainians, and relations with partners.
He announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.
Winter support
According to him, government officials reported on the implementation of the winter support program, and almost 10 million applications have already been registered in Diia and through the Ukrposhta network. In particular, more than 2 million applications are for children.
The first payments will begin next week, and the funds can be used until the end of June next year. The main thing is to submit an application for winter support before Christmas.
We expect that the scope of the program this year will be greater than last year, and the government will provide all the necessary financial resources for this," Zelenskyy noted.
Audit of state energy companies
In addition, Zelenskyy discussed preparations for the Ukrainian government meeting with Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.
"Significant decisions are planned. An audit of state-owned energy companies and all relevant financial transactions is already underway. A decision has also been prepared regarding a full audit of state-owned defense companies and relevant contracts. The audit of the defense sector must be comprehensive and as thorough as possible. I have instructed the Prime Minister of Ukraine to report weekly on the results of the audit of the defense sector and to inform the Ukrainian public on a weekly basis. All data on identified violations will be forwarded to law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies," the head of state emphasized.
He also instructed the prime minister to initiate an urgent audit of ARMA and the State Property Fund of Ukraine before the Accounting Chamber. The government has a task, in addition to energy sector enterprises, to ensure the renewal of supervisory boards and the defense-industrial complex of Ukraine.
Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Taras Kachka and Minister of Finance of Ukraine Serhii Marchenko reported on the details of consultations with representatives of international financial institutions and work with the IMF mission. They discussed preparations for meetings with creditors and structural benchmarks.
"We are maintaining financial stability for Ukraine," Zelenskyy concludes.
Mindichgate
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's home, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NAEK Energoatom in connection with a corruption case.
- NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at Energoatom.
- NABU and SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- The current Minister of Energy, Svitlana Hrynychuk, appears in NABU's recordings as part of the investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Subsequently, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau exposed an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian Senator Andrii Derkach. There, they kept "black accounts," recorded money, and organised money laundering.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- Chernyshov has been notified of suspicion of illegal enrichment as part of Operation Midas.
- One of the suspects, Dmytro Basov, was remanded in custody with bail set at 40 million hryvnia.
- Halushchenko's former adviser Myroniuk was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 126 million.
- The Cabinet of Ministers submitted proposals to the National Security and Defence Council to impose personal sanctions on Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman following a NABU investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Earlier, Ihor Myroniuk and the executive director of security at Energoatom, Dmytro Basov, who appeared in NABU's videos under the nickname Tenor, were remanded in custody for 60 days.
- Another suspect, Lesya Ustymenko, was also remanded in custody for 60 days.
- The High Anti-Corruption Court chose a preventive measure for Ihor Fursenko (known as Ryoshik in NABU recordings), a suspect in a case of corruption in the energy sector.
- On 13 November, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Lyudmila Zorina, with bail set at 12 million hryvnia.
- Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Mindich and Tsukerman.
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