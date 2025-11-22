Owner of "Kvartal-95" Mindich is on international wanted list
Businessmen Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman, who are suspected of committing corruption offences, have been placed on the wanted list.
According to Censor.NET, the relevant information appeared in the Ministry of Internal Affairs database on 22 November .
The suspects' profiles are listed in the section "Persons hiding from pre-trial investigation authorities." Mindich's date of disappearance is listed as 10 November 2025, and Tsukerman's as 26 October 2025.
According to law enforcement officials, Tsukerman is charged under Article 255, Part 1, and Article 209, Part 3, of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Article 255, part 1, refers to the creation and leadership of a criminal community or organisation, and Article 209, part 3, refers to the legalisation (laundering) of property obtained by criminal means. It provides for liability for the laundering of funds obtained by criminal means on a large scale, committed by a criminal organisation.
Mindich is suspected of creating and leading a criminal organisation, legalising (laundering) property obtained by criminal means, and illegally influencing members of the Cabinet of Ministers.
Mindichgate
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's home, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NAEK Energoatom in connection with a corruption case.
- NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at Energoatom.
- NABU and SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- The current Minister of Energy, Svitlana Hrynychuk, appears in NABU's recordings as part of the investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Subsequently, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau exposed an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian Senator Andrii Derkach. There, they kept "black accounts," recorded money, and organised money laundering.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- Chernyshov has been notified of suspicion of illegal enrichment as part of Operation Midas.
- One of the suspects, Dmytro Basov, was remanded in custody with bail set at 40 million hryvnia.
- Halushchenko's former adviser Myroniuk was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 126 million.
- The Cabinet of Ministers submitted proposals to the National Security and Defence Council to impose personal sanctions on Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman following a NABU investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Earlier, Ihor Myroniuk and the executive director of security at Energoatom, Dmytro Basov, who appeared in NABU's videos under the nickname Tenor, were remanded in custody for 60 days.
- Another suspect, Lesya Ustymenko, was also remanded in custody for 60 days.
- The High Anti-Corruption Court chose a preventive measure for Ihor Fursenko (known as Ryoshik in NABU recordings), a suspect in a case of corruption in the energy sector.
- On 13 November, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Lyudmila Zorina, with bail set at 12 million hryvnia.
- Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Mindich and Tsukerman.
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