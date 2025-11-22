Owner of "Kvartal-95" Mindich is on international wanted list

Businessmen Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman, who are suspected of committing corruption offences, have been placed on the wanted list.

According to Censor.NET, the relevant information appeared in the Ministry of Internal Affairs database on 22 November .

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The suspects' profiles are listed in the section "Persons hiding from pre-trial investigation authorities." Mindich's date of disappearance is listed as 10 November 2025, and Tsukerman's as 26 October 2025.

According to law enforcement officials, Tsukerman is charged under Article 255, Part 1, and Article 209, Part 3, of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Article 255, part 1, refers to the creation and leadership of a criminal community or organisation, and Article 209, part 3, refers to the legalisation (laundering) of property obtained by criminal means. It provides for liability for the laundering of funds obtained by criminal means on a large scale, committed by a criminal organisation.

Mindich is suspected of creating and leading a criminal organisation, legalising (laundering) property obtained by criminal means, and illegally influencing members of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Read more: "Mindich’s tapes": facts of influence on SBI employees not confirmed, - Bureau

Mindichgate