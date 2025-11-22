"Mindich’s tapes": facts of influence on SBI employees not confirmed, - Bureau

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation did not find any evidence of pressure, influence, or instructions in the interests of third parties on the Bureau's employees.

These are the preliminary conclusions of the verification of information that appeared in the media after the special operation by NABU and SAPO and the publication of the relevant audio recordings, according to Censor.NET and with reference to the press center of the State Bureau of Investigation.

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They recalled that, on the initiative of the Director of the State Bureau of Investigation, on November 14, 2025, the Main Investigation Department of the SBI entered information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations on the grounds of possible crimes under Part 3 of Article 368 (obtaining unlawful benefits in large amounts or by prior conspiracy by a group of persons, or related to extortion) and Part 3 of Article 365 (abuse of power or official authority by a law enforcement officer, resulting in serious consequences) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

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What did the investigation establish?

As noted, investigators verified information published in the media, in particular regarding: the possible receipt of unlawful benefits by certain SBI employees for access to data on the progress and prospects of investigations; possible pressure on certain officials; possible searches "on demand" of persons involved in criminal proceedings in the so-called "MIDAS case," which is being investigated by the NABU.

How many people have been questioned?

Currently, more than 30 people have been questioned, 12 photo identifications have been conducted, and 19 requests have been sent. It has been established that the visit of some of the persons involved in the NABU case to the SBI building was caused by circumstances related to the investigation of a separate criminal proceeding.

The possible influence of the individuals involved in the Midas case on SBI employees was examined with particular care. The investigation found that no pressure, influence, or instructions in the interests of third parties were exerted on SBI employees, and no actions were taken at the request of the individuals involved in the NABU case," the statement said.

"Regarding the 'tapes' mentioned in the media, which feature the State Bureau of Investigation, there is no confirmation of any influence on the Bureau's employees. An analysis of the dialogues available in the media indicates only the desire of the individuals involved to gain access to the investigative authorities, rather than any actual influence or agreements reached," the Bureau added.

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The results obtained during the investigation conducted by the State Bureau of Investigation were reported to the Chairman of the Temporary Special Commission of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, providing comprehensive information on the established facts and investigative actions taken.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing. Additional investigative and procedural actions are planned to finally refute or confirm other information appearing in the media concerning employees of the State Bureau of Investigations.

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