Fire Point co-owner Shtillerman: Mindich wanted to buy 50% of shares

Businessman Tymur Mindich claimed 50% of the shares in the Fire Point arms company, which, among other things, manufactures Flamingo long-range missiles.

This was announced by Fire Point co-owner and chief designer Denis Shtilerman, according to Censor.NET, with reference to Suspilne.

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Negotiations with Mindich

Shtillerman said that Mindich and "other people" came with an offer to become co-owners after Fire Point's products successfully passed tests in March 2024. But, he said, the businessman offered "little" money, and the company concluded that "his offer was not competitive at all."

"One of those who offered to become our co-owner was Mindich. The negotiations lasted quite a long time, he expressed keen interest, but we refused him in the end and remained acquaintances," Stillerman said.

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Fursenko's employment

Shtillerman also acknowledged that Ihor Fursenko, who appeared in the NABU and SAPO "Midas" operation videos, worked for the company.

"Ihor Fursenko and his subordinate were involved in the evacuation of my wife from Russia. My ex-wife and two children lived in Russia and did not really want to leave. I spoke with Igor maybe three times in my life. He was involved in this. He was employed as an administrator," says Shtillerman.

Relations with Tsukerman

Also, according to him, Mykhailo Tsukerman— the brother of another figure in the anti-corruption authorities' investigation into embezzlement in the energy sector, Oleksander Tsukerman— is his personal banker.

The co-founder of Fire Point admitted that he went to the back office to meet with Tsukerman and claims that he last visited him in 2024. The reason for the visits was that "he is my banker, to whom I entrusted my money, and it is kept with him."

Read more: Bail for Chernyshov was paid by individuals associated with Mindich - Zhelezniak

In addition, the founders of Fire Point said that NABU did not conduct searches at their premises, but they handed over documents to detectives in the case of possible price inflation for unmanned systems by six other companies.

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