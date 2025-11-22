Fire Point co-owner Shtillerman: Mindich wanted to buy 50% of shares
Businessman Tymur Mindich claimed 50% of the shares in the Fire Point arms company, which, among other things, manufactures Flamingo long-range missiles.
This was announced by Fire Point co-owner and chief designer Denis Shtilerman, according to Censor.NET, with reference to Suspilne.
Negotiations with Mindich
Shtillerman said that Mindich and "other people" came with an offer to become co-owners after Fire Point's products successfully passed tests in March 2024. But, he said, the businessman offered "little" money, and the company concluded that "his offer was not competitive at all."
"One of those who offered to become our co-owner was Mindich. The negotiations lasted quite a long time, he expressed keen interest, but we refused him in the end and remained acquaintances," Stillerman said.
Fursenko's employment
Shtillerman also acknowledged that Ihor Fursenko, who appeared in the NABU and SAPO "Midas" operation videos, worked for the company.
"Ihor Fursenko and his subordinate were involved in the evacuation of my wife from Russia. My ex-wife and two children lived in Russia and did not really want to leave. I spoke with Igor maybe three times in my life. He was involved in this. He was employed as an administrator," says Shtillerman.
Relations with Tsukerman
Also, according to him, Mykhailo Tsukerman— the brother of another figure in the anti-corruption authorities' investigation into embezzlement in the energy sector, Oleksander Tsukerman— is his personal banker.
The co-founder of Fire Point admitted that he went to the back office to meet with Tsukerman and claims that he last visited him in 2024. The reason for the visits was that "he is my banker, to whom I entrusted my money, and it is kept with him."
In addition, the founders of Fire Point said that NABU did not conduct searches at their premises, but they handed over documents to detectives in the case of possible price inflation for unmanned systems by six other companies.
Mindichgate
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's home, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NAEK Energoatom in connection with a corruption case.
- NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at Energoatom.
- NABU and SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- The current Minister of Energy, Svitlana Hrynychuk, appears in NABU's recordings as part of the investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Subsequently, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau exposed an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian Senator Andrii Derkach. There, they kept "black accounts," recorded money, and organised money laundering.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- Chernyshov has been notified of suspicion of illegal enrichment as part of Operation Midas.
- One of the suspects, Dmytro Basov, was remanded in custody with bail set at 40 million hryvnia.
- Halushchenko's former adviser Myroniuk was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 126 million.
- The Cabinet of Ministers submitted proposals to the National Security and Defence Council to impose personal sanctions on Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman following a NABU investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Earlier, Ihor Myroniuk and the executive director of security at Energoatom, Dmytro Basov, who appeared in NABU's videos under the nickname Tenor, were remanded in custody for 60 days.
- Another suspect, Lesya Ustymenko, was also remanded in custody for 60 days.
- The High Anti-Corruption Court chose a preventive measure for Ihor Fursenko (known as Ryoshik in NABU recordings), a suspect in a case of corruption in the energy sector.
- On 13 November, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Lyudmila Zorina, with bail set at 12 million hryvnia.
- Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Mindich and Tsukerman.
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