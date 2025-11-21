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News Video Mindich has left Ukraine Mindichgate
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Our ambassadors are barred from travelling abroad. Even women can’t travel way Mindich does – Chalyi. VIDEO

In the new episode of Uncensored, journalist Maryna Danyliuk-Yarmolaieva talks with former Ukrainian ambassador to the United States Valerii Chalyi about the week’s hottest developments. They discuss how the corruption scandal in the Defence Ministry and the government is affecting Ukraine’s foreign policy: Western media are savouring the names of Mindich and Chernyshov, while Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban compares Ukraine to "an alcoholic asking for another drink."

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Read more: Mindich left Ukraine legally, - State Border Service

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Chalyi (45) Orban Viktor (359) Maryna Danyliuk-Yarmolaieva (78) Chernyshov Oleksii (88) Timur Mindich (198)
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