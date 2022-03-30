Russia will not have right to oppose protection of Ukraine - Chalyy about security guarantees

The representative of the Ukrainian delegation at the Ukrainian-Russian negotiations, Oleksandr Chalyy, has explained how security guarantees for Ukraine will work in the future. According to him, the occupant will not have the right to veto ban others to help defend our country.

He said this on the broadcast of "Ukraine 24", reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

According to Chalyy, today most countries cannot help Ukraine close the sky, or provide their own military because of Russia's threats to consider it as direct interference.

"In implementing the key article on Ukraine's security guarantees, which allows other guarantor countries to provide us with military forces to protect our security, Russia has agreed that it will not have a veto right," Chalyy said.

Read more: Agreement on security of Ukraine will be put to referendum, procedure of which will begin only after withdrawal of Russian troops from territory of Ukraine, - President's Office

Instead, once the treaty is concluded, countries will no longer need "permission" from Russia.

"If we manage to reach the results of our negotiations and Russia has already agreed that it is ready to accept such a formula, then in the future there will already be a previous agreement of Russia, if such a situation arises, countries that want to close the sky over Ukraine, or to add military forces - they do not need to ask Russia. Russia will already give prior approval for this. This is the key point," Chalyy added.

Read more: Germany is ready to become guarantor of Ukraine's security