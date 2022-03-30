Germany is ready to become guarantor of Ukraine's security

Germany is ready to become a guarantor of Ukraine's security within the framework of its future peace treaty with the Russian Federation. But it is unknown whether such guarantees will include a military component.

As reported by Censor.NET, with reference to Reuters.

According to German government spokesman Steffen Hebeshtrait, Chancellor Olaf Scholz in a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed "general readiness" to act as a guarantor of security.

However, Hebeshtright did not specify whether the role of guarantor of security will also include a military component.

