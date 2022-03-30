We are very close to concept of "fortified neutrality", - Arakhamiya

The head of the faction Servant of the People, David Arakhamiya, who heads the Ukrainian delegation at the talks, spoke about security guarantees for Ukraine, deoccupation of territories, ceasefire, and continuation of the war.

As reported by Censor.NET, Davyd Arakhamia told in an interview with RBC.

After the talks at the briefing, Davyd Arakhamiya said that security guarantees for Ukraine were planned, similar to those provided for in the 5th article of the NATO Treaty. In more detail, we are talking about security guarantees for Ukraine, not collective security.

"Attack on Ukraine in any form - armed aggression, police operation, anything invented there they can come up with, in any format - is considered an attack. And then the guarantor countries are obliged after consultations, the ceiling of which - 72 hours, to provide the necessary assistance. It is directly spelled out - in the form of weapons, intervention of the armed forces, and so on", he said.

Davyd Arakhamiya noted that Ukraine has a clear position in the negotiating format.

There is a concept of "fortified neutrality", which means you need to rely on your own army or have additional guarantees. The emphasis is that we do not follow the model that we have neutrality and therefore we have relaxed, we do not need an army, let our guarantors take care of us. No, as they say, "trust in God and do not be bad." Therefore, the concept of "strengthened neutrality" is very close to us", explains the head of the negotiating delegation.

As for the issue of a ceasefire, according to Arakhamiya, Ukraine's proposals are still at an early stage.

From the very first day, we said: look, you are withdrawing your troops, we are sitting down and talking. But in this case, the Russians are losing a strong negotiating position, so they are reacting aggressively. And we made a decision - we, specifically at the first meeting, on the first question asked: will you move under the Vienna Convention? They confirmed it. And the Vienna Convention helps us a lot because it clearly states that if the agreement is signed under pressure, it is considered null and void. Since they have already officially stated that they adhere to the norms of the Vienna Convention and that international guarantors do not sit at the table without it, this is our safeguard. When we reach the conditional signing of the agreement or the moment when it can already be seriously discussed, they will have to leave completely. And then we will sit down to sign, endorse or initial it. This is an international safeguard, not just our demands or requests, but the necessary conditions to ensure the working signing of this document", said Davyd Arakhamiya.

Read more: Kremlin rules out possibility of negotiations with Ukraine on status of Crimea