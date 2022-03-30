Agreement on security of Ukraine will be put to referendum, procedure of which will begin only after withdrawal of Russian troops from territory of Ukraine, - President's Office

An all-Ukrainian referendum, which will allow approving the provisions of the Security Treaty of Ukraine, will be held only after the withdrawal of all Russian troops from the territory of Ukraine.

This was stated by the adviser to the head of the President's Office Mykhailo Podoliak during a briefing at the Ukrainian media center on Wednesday, reports Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"The security agreement, in order for it to be truly enshrined in international law, will have the following procedure: a referendum in Ukraine, followed by ratification by the parliaments of the guarantor countries and the Verkhovna Rada. Of course, the referendum will not take place today. The war is going on. The procedure for holding referendums in Ukraine is clear and balanced, and we will enter the procedure for launching a referendum only after Russian troops leave the territory of Ukraine", Podoliak said.

At the same time, he clarified that the Russian Armed Forces should retreat at least to the positions they held at the time of February 23 this year.

Podoliak also added that the Security Agreement of Ukraine will be open and all interested countries will be able to join it.

