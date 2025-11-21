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SAPO deputy prosecutor Andrii Syniuk resigns at own request – statement

SAPO deputy head Andriy Sinyuk resigns at own request

Deputy head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO), Andrii Syniuk, has resigned.

SAPO said this in a statement, Censor.NET reports.

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"As of November 14, 2025, Andrii Syniuk has left SAPO at his own request. We note that under Ukrainian law, the head of SAPO does not have the authority to dismiss deputies single-handedly. That power belongs exclusively to the Prosecutor General of Ukraine," the statement said.

SAPO said the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) is conducting a pre-trial investigation into a suspected leak of restricted information.

"An internal inquiry launched by the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office is also ongoing," it added.

Read more: Mindichgate: SBI will soon inform Temporary Investigative Commission about first results of inspection - Sapian

Background

Earlier, media outlets published an investigation alleging that SAPO deputy head Andrii Syniuk may have been involved in disclosing case materials or details of investigations linked to Timur Mindich.

Mindichgate

Read more: Zelenskyy decides not to dismiss Yermak. Investigators of "Mindichgate" to be targeted – Zhelezniak

SAPO deputy head Andriy Sinyuk resigns at own request

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