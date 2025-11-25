Ukrainian weapons hit aircraft repair plant and A-60 jet in Taganrog, strike oil infrastructure in Novorossiysk and Tuapse – General Staff

On the night of 25 November, units of the Missile Forces and Artillery, in coordination with the Special Operations Forces, the Navy’s coastal missile troops and the Unmanned Systems Forces, used Bars jet-powered UAVs and Neptune cruise missiles to carry out successful strikes on several strategic facilities of the Russian aggressor.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the press centre of the General Staff.

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Strike on Taganrog

In particular, in the city of Taganrog in Russia’s Rostov region, strikes were recorded on the TANTK named after G.M. Beriev aviation repair plant and on the Molniya – Atlant Aero UAV manufacturing facility.

Multiple explosions and large fires were observed at the sites.

"During the strike on the TANTK named after G.M. Beriev plant, an experimental A-60 aircraft was likely hit. This enterprise also repairs and upgrades A-50 airborne early warning aircraft and Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers," the report says.

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Strike on oil terminal and refinery

In addition, Ukrainian Defence Forces units, acting in close coordination, successfully struck the Sheskharis oil terminal in Novorossiysk and the Tuapse oil refinery in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai.

According to preliminary information, in Novorossiysk, oil loading arms (equipment used for loading/unloading oil to tankers) and a launcher from an S-400 air defence system were hit.

The extent of the damage is being clarified.

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"The joint combat work of all components of the Defence Forces against key targets of the Russian armed forces will continue until Russia’s armed aggression against Ukraine is fully stopped," the General Staff stressed.

Background

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that an aircraft caught fire at an airfield in Taganrog, Russia, after a UAV strike.