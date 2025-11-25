Drone attack on Krasnodar Krai: Russian air defense hits residential building in Gelendzhik. VIDEO

During the night of 25 November, Russian air defense hit a residential building in Gelendzhik while repelling a drone attack.

According to Censor.NET, drones targeted the territory of Krasnodar Krai.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Explosions rocked Gelendzhik and Novorossiysk.

As a result of Russian air defense activity, a multi-storey apartment block in Gelendzhik sustained damage.

See more: Explosions rock Russian city of Orel: drone attack has been reported, with local CHP plant likely targeted. VIDEO&PHOTOS