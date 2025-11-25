Drone attack on Krasnodar Krai: Russian air defense hits residential building in Gelendzhik. VIDEO
During the night of 25 November, Russian air defense hit a residential building in Gelendzhik while repelling a drone attack.
According to Censor.NET, drones targeted the territory of Krasnodar Krai.
Explosions rocked Gelendzhik and Novorossiysk.
As a result of Russian air defense activity, a multi-storey apartment block in Gelendzhik sustained damage.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password