Explosions rock Russian city of Orel: drone attack has been reported, with local CHP plant likely targeted. VIDEO&PHOTOS
On Sunday evening, 16 November, explosions were heard in the Russian city of Oryol. Posts online claim that drones attacked the local CHP plant.
This was reported by Russian Telegram channels, according to Censor.NET.
The Oryol region was attacked by drones
At around 8 p.m., Russian Telegram channels began reporting that drones were flying in the direction of the Oryol region.
After that, explosions were heard in the city of Oryol.
The Telegram channel Supernova+ writes that the local CHP plant was likely targeted.
Drone attack on Oryol on 13 November
It was previously reported that on 13 November, drones attacked the Russian city of Oryol. A total of 10 Russian regions came under attack.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password