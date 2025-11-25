Plane catches fire at airfield in Russia’s Taganrog after drone attack – Russian media. VIDEO+PHOTOS

In the Russian city of Taganrog, an aircraft caught fire at a military airfield during an overnight UAV attack.

This was reported by ASTRA, according to Censor.NET.

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Eyewitnesses filmed a video showing the aircraft on fire.

Analysis shows the footage was taken from a distance of about 700–800 metres from the fire.

Watch more: Drone attack on Krasnodar Krai: Russian air defense hits residential building in Gelendzhik. VIDEO

Analysts determined that the burning aircraft is located at the Taganrog-Yuzhny military airfield. It serves as the main test base for the G.M. Beriev Taganrog Aviation Scientific and Technical Complex (TANTK).





What is known about the enterprise?

PJSC G.M. Beriev Taganrog Aviation Scientific and Technical Complex is an aircraft manufacturer specialising in the design, serial production, modernisation and repair of amphibious aircraft and special-mission aviation systems. The plant also performs major overhauls of aircraft used by Russia’s Naval Aviation and Long-Range Aviation.

Attack on regions of the Russian Federation

Local authorities claim that three people were killed and eight wounded in Rostov oblast as a result of the UAV strikes.

Watch more: "Eight bombs in 11 days": Russian aviation keep chaotically dropping munitions on Belgorod region. VIDEO