"Eight bombs in 11 days": Russian aviation keep chaotically dropping munitions on Belgorod region. VIDEO

In an intercepted conversation by Ukrainian intelligence, a resident of Russia’s border Belgorod region talks about new explosions and fires at various sites across the region.

DIU intercept: Russian woman complains about strikes by her own air force

According to Censor.NET, the woman is particularly outraged that much of the destruction is the work of Russia’s own air force.

"In 11 days, Russian bombers have dropped eight bombs, eight bombs, on the territory of Belgorod region. Can you imagine?"

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Russian air-dropped bombs are once again landing back on Russian territory

According to the woman, the munitions are falling on residential areas and industrial sites, causing new large-scale fires. Local residents have repeatedly noted that the explosions are not coming from the direction of Ukraine, but from deeper within Russian positions.

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