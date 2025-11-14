At night, Ukraine successfully used "long Neptunes" against targets in territory of Russian Federation - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy listened to a report from Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi and several reports from Air Force Commander Kryvonozhko.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

More news on the Telegram channel Censor.NET

Our "Patriots" and several other systems were activated, and 14 Russian missiles were destroyed overnight. In particular, two aeroballistic and six ballistic Russian missiles were shot down. And we will continue to strengthen this component of our air defense with systems capable of shooting down ballistic missiles," the head of state said.

Read: The Air Force destroyed 419 enemy targets out of 449, according to the Air Force. INFOGRAPHIC

Zelenskyy instructed diplomats to keep partners fully informed about Russian attacks, the nature of these attacks, and the targets chosen.

"Last night, our soldiers successfully used 'long Neptunes' against specific targets on Russian territory, and this is our entirely justified response to the ongoing Russian terror. Ukrainian missiles are actually delivering more tangible and accurate results every month," he added.

Read more: Russia launched over 400 drones and 18 missiles at night, Azerbaijani embassy damaged, - Zelenskyy

Long Neptune

The long-range version of the R-360 Neptune cruise missile (also known as the "Long Neptune") was first shown to the public in August 2025.