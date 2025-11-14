Russia launched over 400 drones and 18 missiles at night, Azerbaijani embassy damaged, - Zelenskyy

Dozens of high-rise buildings have been damaged in Kyiv as a result of Russian strikes.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Censor.NET.

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Dozens of people are known to have been wounded, including children and a pregnant woman. Four people were killed as a result of the shelling.

"About 430 drones and 18 missiles were used in the attack, including ballistic and aeroballistic missiles. The attack was specifically calculated to cause as much damage as possible to people and civilian infrastructure. In Kyiv alone, dozens of high-rise buildings were destroyed. The Azerbaijani Embassy was damaged by debris from an Iskander missile. The main target of the attack was Kyiv, but strikes were also carried out in the Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Odesa regions. According to preliminary data, in the morning, the Russians used a Zircon missile in the Sumy region," the statement said.

See: Russians killed three civilians in the Kharkiv region with an FPV drone; they were traveling to receive pensions and humanitarian aid. VIDEO

Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine responds to such strikes with long-range force.

"And the world must stop these attacks on life with sanctions. Russia can still sell oil and build its schemes. All this must be stopped. A lot of work is being done with partners to strengthen air defense, but it is not enough.

Additional systems and interceptor missiles are needed to strengthen our defenses. Europe and the US can help. We are counting on real solutions. Thank you to everyone who is helping," he concluded.

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What preceded it?

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