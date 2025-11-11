Romanian Foreign Ministry on shelling of Ukraine: Bucharest will not hesitate to "raise price Russia pays for such reckless and illegal actions"

Romanian Foreign Minister Oana Tsui condemned the Russian army's shelling of Ukrainian commercial port infrastructure, which could have caused debris from a drone to fall on Romanian territory.

She reported this in a post on the X network, according to Censor.NET.

Tsoi stressed that the incident is part of a series of provocative actions by Russia that demonstrate the nature of its war of aggression and pose a threat to the security of the EU and NATO. "These actions are part of a series of similar incidents and are characteristic of the war of aggression being waged by Russia," the minister wrote.

She added that Bucharest would not hesitate to "raise the price Russia pays for such reckless and illegal actions." According to Tsoi, Romania, together with the EU and the US, has already imposed sanctions that have had a significant effect and is preparing new restrictive measures that will result in "significant costs" for the aggressor.

Read more: In 10 months, Russia launched more than 44,000 "Shaheds" — four times more than last year, - Sky News. INFOGRAPHICS

What preceded it?

On the night of November 11, 2025, the enemy launched a massive attack on the south of Odessa region with strike drones. Despite the active work of air defense forces, damage was caused to civilian energy and transport infrastructure. The strikes caused fires at several energy facilities, which were quickly extinguished by rescue workers. The Ukrzaliznytsia depot and administrative buildings were also damaged.

In Tulcea County, a Russian drone was spotted.