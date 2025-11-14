Air Defence Forces eliminated 419 enemy targets out of 449, - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the evening of 13 November, Russian invaders launched a combined strike on critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine. They used strike drones and air-, ground- and sea-based missiles.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

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It is noted that the Air Force's radio-technical troops detected and tracked 449 air attack weapons – 19 missiles (13 of them ballistic) and 430 UAVs of various types (about 300 of them Shahed):

430 Shahed-type strike UAVs, Gerbera (other types of UAVs) from the following directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Orel, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – the Russian Federation, Hvardiiske – TOT AR Crimea;

3 Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles (from the Ryazan region – the Russian Federation);

1 "Zircon" anti-ship missile;

6 Iskander-K/Kalibr cruise missiles (from TOT AR Crimea/Black Sea waters);

9 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles (from the Bryansk region).

The main target of the attack was the city of Kyiv. The Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odesa, Poltava, and Cherkasy regions were also affected by the attack.

Result of the work of the air defence forces

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:30, air defence forces shot down/suppressed 419 air targets:

405 enemy Shahed, Gerbera and other types of UAVs;

2 Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles;

6 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles;

6 Iskander-K/Kalibr cruise missiles.

Missile strikes and 23 attack UAVs were recorded at 13 locations, as well as downed (debris) at 44 locations.

It is also noted that enemy drones are currently being detected in Ukrainian airspace.

Read more: Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: 4 dead, children and pregnant woman among wounded. PHOTOS

The consequences of the massive strike on 14 November

The attack on Kyiv resulted in the destruction of buildings and fires in residential and non-residential properties in several areas of the city. Sections of the heating network have been damaged, and there is a temporary lack of heat supply in the Desnianskyi district. Mayor Klitschko warned of possible interruptions to electricity and water supply, and utility services are working to eliminate the consequences.

In the Kyiv region, at least six people, including a child, were injured as a result of the shelling, and numerous fires broke out in five districts of the region.

Around midnight on 14 November, Russian invaders launched a massive drone attack on a non-operational enterprise in Chuhuiv.

A power line was damaged in the Novoukrainskyi district of the Kirovohrad region.

Read more: Russia launched over 400 drones and 18 missiles at night, Azerbaijani embassy damaged, - Zelenskyy