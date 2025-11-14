Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: 6 dead, children and pregnant woman among wounded. Number of injured rises to 34. PHOTOS

Four people were killed and 27 wounded, including two children, as a result of Russia's massive attack on Kyiv. State Emergency Service units rescued more than 40 people in various parts of the capital. All emergency services are working at the scene.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the SES of Ukraine.

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Dead and injured

According to preliminary information, three people were killed in the capital, Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said.

He noted that the information is currently being verified, as rescuers are unable to retrieve the bodies.

"Twenty-six city residents were injured. Among them are two children aged 7 and 10. Nine people were hospitalised, including a pregnant woman. Others were treated on site or on an outpatient basis," Klitschko added.

Later, the head of the KCMA, Tymur Tkachenko, reported that four people had been killed in the night-time attack. Another 27 were injured, two of them children.

"All the wounded received medical assistance, and 15 were hospitalised," the statement said.

As of 1:30 p.m., police reported that the death toll had risen to 6.

As of 10:30 a.m., rescuers are continuing to extinguish the fire and clear debris in the Desnianskyi district. A search operation is underway, as there may be people trapped under the rubble.

Rescuers are still extinguishing the fire and clearing debris in a building in the Desnianskyi district.

"According to law enforcement officials, four people have died in the Desnianskyi district. Twenty-nine city residents have been injured, including two children aged 7 and 10," Klitschko said.

As of 12:00 p.m., the number of victims in Kyiv has increased again, Tkachenko said.

"It has just become known that as a result of the night attack, the number of injured Kyiv residents has risen to 34. Medical workers are working to provide all necessary assistance, both on site and in medical facilities," the statement said.

Podilskyi district

A rocket hit a high-rise building on the 15th floor. Thirteen residents were rescued.

Dniprovskyi district

Rescuers extinguished a fire in two apartments on the first floor of a five-storey building — 17 people were rescued.

At another address, there was a fire covering an area of 30 square metres and partial destruction of the 19th and 21st floors.

Wooden buildings of a sports base with an area of 200 square metres were also on fire.

Darnytskyi district

A fire covering an area of 5 square metres was reported on the school grounds.

Desnianskyi district

A fire broke out on the 7th floor of a high-rise building and was localised. Nine people were rescued and another 50 were evacuated.

At another address, a building was on fire from the 5th to the 8th floor — one person died. Fourteen people were rescued, including one child.

One person was rescued from under the rubble.

Solomianskyi district

The roof and the fifth floor of a residential building were on fire. Rescuers brought 20 people to safety.

Sviatoshynskyi district

A hit on a residential building on the seventh floor was recorded. A fire on the 19th floor of a 22-storey building was also extinguished.

Read more: Attack on Kyiv: air defence systems are operating in capital (updated)

Holosiivskyi district

Debris fell on the hospital grounds.

At another address, rescuers extinguished a fire in a building covering an area of 15 square metres.

Shevchenkivskyi district

A fire in an open area was extinguished.

Obolonskyi district

A hit on a 9-storey building caused a fire in apartments on the 7th to 9th floors, covering an area of about 100 square metres. One person was rescued and the fire was extinguished.

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