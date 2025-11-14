Attack on Kyiv: air defence systems are operating in capital (updated)

On the night of Friday, 14 November, Russia attacked Kyiv — explosions were heard in the city. This was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration.

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The CMA noted that air defence forces are working to destroy enemy drones and urged residents to remain in shelters until the official all-clear is announced.

"Air defence forces are working to eliminate the threat in the skies over the capital. Stay in shelters until the official all-clear signal," the statement said.

Uodated

At 00:56 a.m., Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko wrote on Telegram that, according to preliminary information, debris had hit a five-storey residential building in the Dniprovskyi district.

In the Darnytskyi district, a car is on fire. Emergency services are heading to the scene.

Updated

At 01:04 a.m., Klitschko reported that medical teams had been called to the Shevchenkivskyi, Darnytskyi, and Dniprovskyi districts. According to him, the teams had already left.

Later, he reported that a fire had broken out in a residential high-rise building in the Podilskyi district. Emergency services were on their way to the scene.

Updated

At 01:15 a.m., Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko wrote on Telegram that debris had fallen on a school in the Darnytskyi district.

In Podilskyi, there was another fire in a high-rise building, approximately on the 12th floor.

Two people were injured in Dniprovskyi. One of them was hospitalised by medics.

In the Darnytskyi district, debris fell into the courtyard of a residential building. In the Shevchenkivskyi district, debris caught fire in an open area.

A call for medical assistance was recorded in the Solomianskyi district, Klitschko added later. In the Dniprovskyi district, a fire broke out in a high-rise residential building. Emergency services are on their way.

Updated

At 01:29 a.m., Klitschko reported that there was a fire on the roof of a five-story residential building in the Solomyanskyi district. Medical personnel were also called to the Desnianskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts.

Updated

As a result of the enemy attack, another fire broke out in another high-rise residential building in the Desnianskyi district.

Another high-rise building is on fire in the Dniprovskyi district. Emergency services are heading to the scene, Vitalii Klitschko wrote at 01:36 a.m.

According to him, two victims of the enemy attack have been hospitalised in the capital.

Later, he reported a fire in another residential building in the Podilskyi district.

Earlier, it was reported that an air raid alert had been declared in Ukraine due to the threat of a UAV attack.

Updated

At 01:52 a.m., the mayor of Kyiv reported that in the Dniprovskyi district, where debris had hit a five-storey residential building, there was damage to one of the lower floors and two flats were on fire.

Nine people were evacuated from the building. All services are working at the scene.

Read more: Russia attacks Kyiv with drones again: fires and damaged buildings in Pecherskyi district. PHOTO

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