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News UAV attack on Kyiv
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Russia attacks Kyiv with drones again: fires and damaged buildings in Pecherskyi district

On the morning of 8 November, Russian occupiers again attacked Kyiv with strike drones. Several fires broke out in the Pecherskyi district of the capital as a result of falling debris.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Mayor Vitalii Klitschko and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details of the incidents

Rescuers responded to two calls:

  • Four small trucks caught fire at one of the locations, and two buildings and a nearby car were also damaged.

  • At another location, the fire caused by the debris of the UAV was extinguished before the unit arrived.

The fires were quickly extinguished.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Injured

According to preliminary data, no information about the victims has been received.

Consequences of the attack

Another drone strike on Kyiv: fires, destroyed cars, no casualties
Another drone strike on Kyiv: fires, destroyed cars, no casualties
Another drone strike on Kyiv: fires, destroyed cars, no casualties
Another drone strike on Kyiv: fires, destroyed cars, no casualties
Another drone strike on Kyiv: fires, destroyed cars, no casualties
Another drone strike on Kyiv: fires, destroyed cars, no casualties

Watch more: Russian attack on Dnipro: 1 dead, 11 injured, including children (updated). VIDEO+PHOTOS

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