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Russia attacks Kyiv with drones again: fires and damaged buildings in Pecherskyi district
On the morning of 8 November, Russian occupiers again attacked Kyiv with strike drones. Several fires broke out in the Pecherskyi district of the capital as a result of falling debris.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Mayor Vitalii Klitschko and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
Details of the incidents
Rescuers responded to two calls:
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Four small trucks caught fire at one of the locations, and two buildings and a nearby car were also damaged.
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At another location, the fire caused by the debris of the UAV was extinguished before the unit arrived.
The fires were quickly extinguished.
Injured
According to preliminary data, no information about the victims has been received.
Consequences of the attack
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