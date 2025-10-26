Russian attack on Kyiv: 33 victims are known, 8 of them hospitalised. Clean-up operations completed. PHOTOS

The number of people injured in the Russian shelling of Kyiv on the night of Sunday 26 October has increased to 33.

This was announced by Mayor Vitalii Klitschko, Censor.NET reports.

"The number of people injured in the enemy's attack on the capital last night has increased to 33. 8 of them were hospitalised. Including three children," the statement said.

He also recalled that three people died in Kyiv.

Elimination of the consequences

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported that as of 16:00, the work to eliminate the consequences of the enemy shelling in the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv was completed.

Work has also been completed at two other locations that were hit on 25 October.













Russian attack on Kyiv on 26 October

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russia attacked Kyiv with drones. The attack left 3 dead and dozens injured, including 7 children.

It was also reported that a 19-year-old girl and her mother were among the dead in Kyiv.