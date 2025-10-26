Consequences of Russian Federation’s night attack on Kyiv: 3 dead, dozens wounded, including 7 children (updated). VIDEO&PHOTOS

Rescuers are currently eliminating the consequences of a UAV attack in the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv, where fires have broken out. At one of the locations, a fire broke out in a 9-storey residential building as a result of a UAV hit, and 13 people were rescued from the upper floors.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Emergency Service.

"For the second time in a day, the capital is under enemy attack. 3 people were killed," the SES said.

Read more on our Telegram channel

What is known about the number of victims?

According to Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko, according to preliminary information, three people were killed and 27 injured (including 6 children) in the Desnianskyi district.

"The debris fell on a 9-storey residential building on the 2nd floor. Several apartments caught fire and the fire spread to the balconies from the 4th to the 7th floors. The fire has already been extinguished. Work is underway to dismantle the structures," Klitschko said.

Windows and doors of apartments in a 9-storey residential building at another address were also damaged. The façade and ceilings between the 6th and 8th floors were partially damaged. Five people were rescued. The structures are being dismantled.

Read more: Shahed drone hit nine-storey building in Desnianskyi district of Kyiv: 26 people were injured, including six children

At another address, a UAV hit a sixteen-storey building, smashing windows from the 1st to the 9th floor.

There were also reports of a UAV hitting a multi-storey building in the Obolon district of the city, but rescuers did not find a fire at the scene.

Consequences of the attack

According to the SES, 29 people were injured in the attack, including 7 children. All victims are being provided with medical aid.













More than 100 rescuers and more than 20 units of basic and special rescue equipment are involved in the aftermath of the enemy attack.

Read more in our Telegram channel

Updated information

Later, Klitschko noted that the death of three people in the capital was confirmed. There are already 29 victims. Of them, 6 are children. The youngest is 4 years old. 7 victims are in the city's hospitals, including two children.

The others are receiving outpatient treatment.