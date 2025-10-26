Shahed drone hit nine-storey building in Desnianskyi district of Kyiv: 26 people were injured, including six children

On the night of Sunday, 26 October 2025, Russian troops attacked Kyiv with "Shaheds".

This was announced by the head of the KCMA Tymur Tkachenko on Telegram.

Consequences in the Obolon district

According to him, the roof of a high-rise building in Obolon district was damaged by shrapnel.

Consequences in the Desnianskyi district

Later, it became known that a fire broke out in a residential building in the Desnianskyi district. Rescuers are working to eliminate it.

According to the mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, a nine-storey residential building was hit on the 2nd and 3rd floors in the Desnianskyi district.

At the second location, the shock wave smashed windows.

What is known about the victims?

As of 4.22 a.m., 26 victims were reported, including six children, according to the KCMA.

There is no further information on the consequences of the night attack on the capital at this time.

Night shelling on 25 October

On the night of 25 October, the Russian invaders attacked the territory of Ukraine with nine ballistic missiles and 62 drones of various types. The attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned aerial systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces:

four ballistic missiles and 50 enemy Shahed, Gerber and other types of UAVs were shot down/suppressed by air defence in the north, south and east of the country.

five ballistic missiles and 12 attack UAVs were hit at 11 locations, and the downed ones (wreckage) fell at 4 locations.

In the Dnipro region, the Sinelnykivsky district came under attack from missiles and drones. Two people were killed and seven others were injured. The strikes caused fires, damaged an apartment building, a private house, an outbuilding, a shop and a car.

The enemy struck a powerful blow in Kyiv: two people were killed and 13 wounded. Multi-storey residential buildings, a kindergarten, shops and cars were destroyed.

In the Kharkiv region, Russian invaders attacked energy facilities.

