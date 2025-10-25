Zelenskyy on missile strike on Kyiv: Our partners have systems to protect Ukraine. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Last night, Russia attacked Ukraine again - this time with dozens of attack drones and nine ballistic missiles.

This was reported by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

Russia has launched a combined strike

He recalled that there was a missile attack on Kyiv at night.

"It is known that, unfortunately, there are dead. Dozens of people were injured. And almost every attack against our people is a combined strike with ballistic missiles. Since the beginning of this year alone, Russia has fired about 770 ballistic missiles and more than 50 Kinzhals at Ukraine," the Head of State noted.

Ukraine needs Patriot systems

According to Zelenskyy, it is precisely because of such attacks that Ukraine pays special attention to Patriot systems to be able to protect our cities from this horror.

"It is very important that partners who have the opportunity implement what we have been talking about in recent days. No country should be left alone in the face of such evil. We need to continue to cooperate. Everything can be done: our partners have the necessary systems in place, and they can help protect Ukraine right now.

America, Europe, and the G7 countries can help ensure that such attacks no longer threaten lives. Russian ballistic missiles need a response from strong states in real cooperation to protect lives," Zelenskyy concluded.

Consequences of the attack

















What preceded it?

Earlier, it was reported that Zelenskyy called on Europe to lend Ukraine Patriot. Ukraine has already provided the Coalition of the Willing with details of its air defence needs. Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine proposes to change the order of priority for the supply of Patriot systems.

It was also reported that on the night of 25 October, Russians launched a ballistic missile attack on Kyiv. The hits were recorded in Desnianskyi, Dniprovskyi, and Darnytskyi districts. It was also reported that there were powerful explosions and fires in Kyiv, with victims.