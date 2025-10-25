Consequences of enemy attack on Kyiv: number of victims has risen to nine, with hits recorded in three districts. PHOTOS

On the night of 25 October, Russians launched a ballistic missile attack on Kyiv. The hits were recorded in the Desnianskyi, Dniprovskyi, and Darnytskyi districts.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

At one of the locations, a non-residential building caught fire. At another location, debris fell in an open area. As a result, window glazing in nearby buildings was damaged.

According to preliminary information , 9 people were injured and 3 were hospitalised.

Rescuers and relevant services are working at the scene.

Read more: Roman Hrynkevych to remain in custody until December 19: bail reduced to 69 million UAH

















