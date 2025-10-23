Roman Hrynkevych to remain in custody until December 19: bail reduced to 69 million UAH

The Solomianskyi District Court of Kyiv has extended the pretrial detention of Roman Hrynkevych, one of the suspects in the case involving the purchase of low-quality clothing for the Armed Forces of Ukraine worth over a billion hryvnias.

the court ruled to keep Hrynkevych in custody until December 19.

Court decision on preventive measure

Hrynkevych to remain in custody until December 19. The bail amount has been reduced to 69.644 million UAH, down from 112 million in August. At the time, Hrynkevych’s lawyer stated that the family would not post bail, as they did not have the means to cover the amount.

The lawyers insisted on changing the preventive measure

During the court hearing on October 23, the prosecutor argued that there are real risks Hrynkevych could flee abroad if the pre-trial detention measure is changed. He noted that the suspect owns an apartment in Prague.

The defense, however, insisted these risks are unfounded and that there is no legal basis for keeping Hrynkevych in custody.

The preventive measure is scheduled for review again in December.

Hrynkevych's Case

Earlier, it was reported that the construction companies of Lviv businessman Ihor Hrynkevych received contracts worth UAH 1.5 billion from the Ministry of Defense in 2023 to supply summer clothing and underwear for the Armed Forces. At least 17 contracts have been canceled.

Censor.NET also wrote that SBI officers detained a Lviv businessman while he was trying to bribe one of the heads of the SBI's Main Investigation Department with $500,000. According to media reports, it was Ihor Hrynkevych. His face was revealed by law enforcement through anonymous telegram channels.

On December 29, it became known that a Lviv businessman, one of the largest suppliers to the Ministry of Defense, offered a bribe of $500,000 to the head of the SBI's Main Investigation Department. It was also reported that the Ministry of Defense had one unexpired contract with Hrynkevych's company, which supplies food to the military in Mykolaiv and Kherson regions.

On January 22, 2023, at 6:50 a.m., law enforcement officers detained Roman Hrynkevych in Odesa while he was trying to leave the country. In the evening, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv imposed on Hrynkevych a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention until March 17 with an alternative bail of over UAH 500 million.

On February 12, the SBI reported that the real estate and vehicles of Ihor Hrynkevych, his family members - wife, son and mother-in-law - two of his accomplices and companies controlled by them were seized. Also, the property of Sofia Moroziuk, the former fiancée of Roman Hrynkevych, suspected of fraudulent supply of clothing to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, was seized. This includes two apartments in Kyiv, one in Kharkiv, and a land plot.

On February 22, the Kyiv Court of Appeal dismissed the appeal of Ihor Hrynkevych's lawyers against the decision of the Pecherskyi District Court. According to the decision, the defendant was sent to custody with the possibility of posting more than UAH 429 million in bail.

