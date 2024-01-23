Roman Hrynkevych is chosen preventive measure. VIDEO

A hearing has begun in Kyiv’s Pecherskyi District Court to determine a measure of restraint for Roman Hrynkevych, the son of Lviv businessman Ihor Hrynkevych.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

The meeting was scheduled to start at 7:30 pm. After a short delay, it was announced at 7:49 pm.

Judge Tetiana Ilieva is considering the choice of a preventive measure against Roman Hrynkevych. He is the fifth suspect in the case of participation in a criminal group and fraud committed under martial law on a particularly large scale, as part of the case of supplying low-quality clothing to the Armed Forces.

It is noted that Roman Hrynkevych and his lawyer refused to communicate with journalists and comment before the court hearing.

Roman Hrynkevych in the Pecherskyi Court

The Hrynkevych's case

Earlier it was reported that the construction companies of Lviv businessman Ihor Hrynkevych received contracts worth UAH 1.5 billion from the Ministry of Defence in 2023 to supply summer clothing and underwear to the Armed Forces. At least 17 contracts have been cancelled.

Censor.NET also wrote that SBI officers detained a Lviv businessman while he was trying to bribe one of the heads of the SBI's Main Investigation Department with USD 500,000. According to media reports, it was Ihor Hrynkevych. His face was revealed by law enforcement officers through anonymous telegram channels.

On 29 December, it was reported that a Lviv businessman, one of the largest suppliers to the Ministry of Defence, offered a bribe of $500,000 to the head of the SBI's Main Investigation Department. It was also reported that the Ministry of Defence had one unexpired contract with Hrynkevych's company, which supplies food to the military in Mykolaiv and Kherson regions

On January 22, 2023, at 6:50 am, law enforcement officers detained Roman Hrynkevych in Odesa while he was trying to leave the country.

Read more about this case in Censor.NET's article"Gold rail carriage, sand quarry and luxury parties: why a supplier of the Ministry of Defence bribed the SBI with $500,000".